Transportation transaction floor should offer more services

11/08/2020    22:54 GMT+7

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services

Do you have any comments on the cost of transport in Vietnam?

Logistics costs in Vietnam are higher compared to other countries. They account for up to 20.9 per cent of GDP. There are three main reasons for such a high cost. First, poor connections between different means of transport; second, the railways in the country have not been fully developed; and finally there are poor connections between main transport hubs and seaports.

Besides, our inland water channels are not subject to frequent dredging activities. As a result, big cargo boats or ships cannot use them. Adding to that is the poor connection between the land routes and others. Last but not least, there is poor co-ordination between road transportation companies. According to a recent report, up to 45 per cent of trucks operate just one way.

Can you tell us more about the problem of about 45 per cent of trucks operating only one way?

The first transport transaction floor – Vina Trucking was launched in December 2015. However, until now, the number of transport enterprises on the transaction floor is very limited. Many enterprises don’t want to have their transaction activities on the floor simply because they don’t want to declare what goods they carry on their trucks – a reason that may lead them to lose customers.

 

Adding to that, many drivers or enterprise owners don’t want to have their business transactions online because they think such transactions might take away business opportunities.

What should the authorities do to make truck drivers feel safe to use the transaction floor?

All transaction floors should look for more investment to update their software to help goods owners, truck owners and concerned parties feel free to do their business on the transaction floors. In other words, everything on the transaction floor must observe the principle of transparency and accountability.

In a case something bad happens in the course of implementing a contract, the transaction floor should act as a mediator to ensure the interests and rights of all parties are protected by law. VNS/SGGP

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

 
 

.
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Fierce competition in retail market

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs policies to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture to increase added value and quality for the farming sector, experts have said.

Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

After litchi gained entry to Australia, durian, star apple and mangosteen have also obtained visas to enter the choosy market.

Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

With Vietnam boasting great potential for investment, Singaporean businesses and individuals are rolling out projects across the country, channelling massive capital flows into diverse sectors.

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

E-commerce companies cannot deny their responsibilities behind the rampage of fake books on their platforms.

Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam did not record any new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first seven months of this year, according to a report of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

