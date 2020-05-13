Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/05/2020 19:52:00 (GMT +7)
UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis

 
 
13/05/2020    18:40 GMT+7

The UK economy shrank at the fastest pace since 2008 in the first three months of the year as coronavirus forced the country into lockdown.

UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis

The Office for National Statistics said the economy contracted by 2% in the three months to March, following zero growth in the final quarter of 2019.

The decline was driven by a record fall in March, and reflects just one full week of lockdown.

Analysts expect a bigger economic slump in the current quarter.

This is the first official growth estimate since the government introduced social distancing measures at the end of March.

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said the figures showed the UK economy was "already in freefall within two weeks of the lockdown going into effect".

She added: "With the restrictions in place until mid-May and then only lifted very slightly, April will be far worse."

While analysts expected a larger quarterly decline of 2.6% in the first three months of the year, it still represents the biggest contraction since the end of 2008, when Lehman Brothers collapsed.

The ONS said there had been "widespread" declines across the services, manufacturing and construction sectors.

This includes a record 1.9% fall in services output, which includes retailers, travel agents and hotels.

It added: "This is the largest quarterly contraction since the global financial crisis and reflects the imposing of public health restrictions and voluntary social distancing put in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

Opening up

The figures come as some of the lockdown restrictions are starting to be eased. Some employees in England who cannot work from home are now being encouraged to return to their workplaces.

Sectors "allowed to be open, should be open", the government says. These include food production, construction and manufacturing.

In other developments, estate agents in England can now reopen, viewings can take place and removal firms and conveyancers can re-start operations, so long as social-distancing and workplace safety rules are followed.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension of the furlough scheme subsidising wages to the end of October.

While the scheme was "expensive", he told the BBC that the cost to society of not doing it would be "far higher".

 

France and Italy saw much bigger contractions of 5.8% and 4.7% respectively in the first quarter, where lockdowns were imposed up to two weeks earlier.

However, analysts expect a double-digit drop in UK gross domestic product (GDP) in the coming quarter.

The Bank of England has warned that the UK economy is likely to suffer its sharpest recession on record this year, even if the lockdown is completely lifted by the end of September.

While the Bank said the economy could shrink by 14% in 2020, it expects the downturn to be short and sharp, with growth of 15% predicted in 2021.

The decline is also expected to be less prolonged than during the financial crisis, when the economy shrank for five consecutive quarters.

It also took five years to get back to the size it was before the meltdown.

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to rebound more quickly this time, returning to its pre-crisis size within two years.

The Chancellor has acknowledged to me it was "very likely" the UK is already in the middle of a significant recession after the publication of first quarter GDP figures showing one of the sharpest declines on record for the UK economy.

He said the -2% number was "not a surprise" and "in common with pretty much every economy around the world, we're facing a severe impact from the coronavirus impact" and the numbers underlined why the Government had taken "unprecedented action" to support jobs, incomes and livelihoods" at a time of severe disruption.

On the reality that the UK has been in recession for four months he said: "Well, as you know, recession is defined technically as two quarters of decline in GDP. We've seen one here with only a few days of impact from the virus, so it is now, yes, very likely that the UK economy will face a significant recession this year, and we're already in the middle of that as we speak."

Asked about the leak to the Telegraph of an internal Treasury options paper which contained dire numbers for the UK deficit, and a view that a rapid "V-shaped" recovery was "optimistic", the Chancellor said that it was "too early to speculate"

However, he added: "What we do know is in order to make sure that recovery as swift and as strong as we will like it to be, we need to take action now to protect people's jobs and support businesses through this time." BBC

The reason why the number for the first three months matters is that it shows how devastating even a week or two of shutdown can be.

It means that April's month-long closure of large swathes of the economy is likely to have hit GDP by 20-25%. This first quarter fall is bad enough and is one of the worst five economic quarters since modern records began in 1955. But the current quarter will see a hit at least 10 times worse, and off any imaginable scale in living memory.

The much hoped for sharp bounce back, for example as contained in the Bank of England scenario last week, and the precise reason why so much rescue funding has flowed, is looking far from certain.

 
 

Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package
Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Narendra Modi outlines financial support for farmers and small businesses hit by the virus shutdown.

Local F&amp;B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures eased, some F&B businesses have gradually restarted operations, with some even opening new branches.

State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus
State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations expect to incur losses of some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Local businesses in foreign bid risk
Local businesses in foreign bid risk
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

While the ongoing pandemic is taking a severe human and economic toll worldwide, deal-making activity in Vietnam is likely to maintain momentum as corporate leaders are being asked to make strategic decisions for hunting capital.

Economists: speed up public investments
Economists: speed up public investments
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

If the huge capital for public investment can be brought into the economy, Vietnam would be able to save GDP growth.

France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam
France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

France has announced it would import hundreds of millions of antibacterial cloth masks from Vietnam by air.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 13
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

VN corporate bond market faces risks: Finance Ministry official

COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online
COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the shopping habits of Vietnamese consumers, many of whom are moving online, experts said.

Gen Z – the breakthrough generation or the disruptors?
Gen Z – the breakthrough generation or the disruptors?
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

At the Top 50 Best Employers of Choice by Vietnam Students 2020 awards, Anphabe provided exclusive talent insights into Gen Z, the next generation of workers.

Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits
Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Q1 finance reports released by enterprises in nearly all business fields, from manufacturing and real estate to aviation and oil and gas, show big losses. Large enterprises have reported huge losses of trillions of dong.

Modest inflation expected for 2020
Modest inflation expected for 2020
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.

Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms
Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

The burden on transport enterprises will be reduced if a proposal for a three-month exemption of road maintenance fees is approved, the Ministry of Transport has said.

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?
Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

JP Morgan says Vietnam’s banks are an outstanding investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, while a report from Bao Viet Securities says the banking sector is very promising.

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

More News
