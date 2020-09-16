Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:44:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy

22/09/2020    08:00 GMT+7

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment, which is building a plan on SOE governance reform, commented that there is a big gap between Vietnam and international practice, which explains why SOEs still cannot meet international standards on corporate governance.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy

At SOEs, the goals of the state as the enterprises’ owner are still unclear. In many cases, the goals are inconsistent with the state’s investment target as stipulated by the laws.

The state’s capital still exists in enterprises that do not belong to business fields for state investment, as stipulated in the law on using and managing state capital to invest in enterprises, or Law 69.

In addition, many SOEs don’t have clear objectives and tasks, thus adversely affecting SOE governance.

“The maintenance of too many wholly owned state-invested enterprises is a barrier for the state, which is the enterprise owner that should apply good corporate governance practices,” MPI commented.

Modern SOE governance models require countries to restrict the creation of a separate legal framework for SOEs, and encourage the acceleration of these state owned entities to become companies.

Modern SOE governance models require countries to restrict the creation of a separate legal framework for SOEs, and encourage the acceleration of these state owned entities to become companies.

In Vietnam, the latter was done in 2010 when all SOEs shifted to operate as joint stock and limited companies.

However, 100 percent state invested enterprises are still covered by a specific mechanism under Law 69 and the documents that guide the implementation of the law.

 

MPI believes that the existence of a specific mechanism is not a good condition for the state, which acts as the owner of enterprises which must apply good standards to manage enterprises. The problems in corporate governance mostly arise in 100 percent state invested enterprises.

The laws on enterprise dissolution and bankruptcy applies to both state invested and private enterprises. In 1995, the SOE Law affirmed that SOEs must be dissolved and declare bankruptcy in accordance with the laws on dissolution and bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, MPI affirmed that the number of dissolved and bankrupted SOEs is very low, which doesn’t truly reflect the real situation of SOEs.

In principle, creditors and other entities have the right to file unprofitable SOEs for bankruptcy. However, for many reasons they do not do this. In most cases, the state tries to save the enterprises by extending the time for debt and tax payments.

The treatment of 12 unprofitable projects of enterprises under the control of the Ministry of Trade and Investment is one example.

Another big problem is that the agency representing the state as the enterprise owner has the right to make an intervention in enterprises’ operations. However, when the enterprises take a loss, it is difficult to blame responsibility on individuals.

The state also decides many issues in business administration, especially in 100 percent state invested enterprises. 

Luong Bang

MPI prepares new decree on SOE information disclosure

MPI prepares new decree on SOE information disclosure

The Ministry of Planning and Industry (MPI) is developing a new decree to guide State-owned enterprises (SOEs) on disclosing information, aiming to...

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

 
 

Other News

.
VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season

Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Ministers and leaders of People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide are required to remove difficulties and promote the disbursement of public investment as well as production, business and consumption.

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Despite a credit slowdown in the first half of 2020, some private commercial banks have still asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for a credit growth expansion to prepare for a peak lending season expected at the end of the year.

Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has been asked to meet the goal of 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2021.

Deposit rates hit new lows
Deposit rates hit new lows
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Local banks have continued slashing deposit rates to as low as 2.5% per annum, in tandem with the Government’s principle of lowering lending rates to support borrowers.

VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA
VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Tariffs being cut to zero under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) from January 1 this year and the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a tough year for the sugar industry, heard an online seminar.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 19
BUSINESSicon  19/09/2020 

Keeping NPLs ratio below 3 percent a challenge: experts

Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported
Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported
BUSINESSicon  19/09/2020 

Vietnamese businesses on Wednesday announced the first batches of passion fruit and coffee exported to Europe following the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 