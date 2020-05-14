Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market

 
 
14/05/2020    15:00 GMT+7

During the time of coronavirus epidemic, the criteria for choosing real estate products focus more on the green, clean and health aspects, instead of short-term benefits.

Changing circumstances will affect everyone, those who buy high-value products like real estate.

Demand for housing increases

According to the new update report of the Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Vietnam - a real estate services expert, in Ho Chi Minh City, the rate of sales of land-based houses in the first quarter of 2020 was lower than the quarterly average of the past five years, only 366 units. The supply of land-based houses has been scarce over time because of legal issues and it is now even more scarce due to the outbreaks of covid-19 epidemic. Meanwhile, the need to buy land-based houses, especially urban townhouses, is still growing.

According to JLL, the customers who buy houses for living in this period, would like to find spacious houses with more landscaping area and a cleaner environment. Instead of prioritizing crowded central areas, the current trend is to choose a peaceful, spacious living space with less traffic density but not too far from the city center. Obviously, the desire to live in a green and healthy atmosphere has intensified after the outbreaks of Covid-19 pandemic. 

Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
 The need for green living space on the rise

A customer in Ho Chi Minh City  said: “The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic makes me and my friends understand that: At the end, health is the top priority in every decision, including property purchasing. I strongly belived thata home should be the nest of living , to nourish all family members both physically and spiritually.”

Thus, he is no longer looking for a houses at the central area, but the neighborhood, where there are green product lines that match his criteria. The smart ecological urban areas in the East, which he had been interested in before, became his top choices. And finally, he chose a product that is suitable for his criteria – a Deluxe Green House urban townhouse in the Aqua City ecological urban area, which satisfies his green living criteria. 

Eco-townhouses in urban areas are not only used for living but also considered valuable assets. It is therefore, choosing townhouses with good locations means high liquidity and peak investment efficiency.

Urban townhouses are preferred because they are designed to suit both residential and business needs. In addition, the segment of urban townhouses in suburban areas will really become the most profitable investment channel since it is affordable price and the room for price increase is still high.

 

The right time

According to estate experts, this is the right time for smart eco-urban areas adjacent to Ho Chi Minh City to develop because many key infrastructure projects have been approved, including the Long Thanh International Airport and the HCM City - Long Thanh Dau Giay highway. Besides, hundreds of other infrastructure projects stretching from Dong Nai to Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces are under construction or have been registered.

In addition, base on JLL: the connection of infrastructure, customers will consider very carefully the quality of products and prices. They are also very interested in the factors of planning, living space and the commitment of estate developers.

Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
Eco-smart city Aqua City located in the east of Ho Chi Minh City, covering about 1000 hectare, which is expected to bring a lot of investment value and green settlements

Major estate developers in Vietnam have captured and responded well to this trend. They have chosen the right land and developed very large projects. For example, a big estate developer in Ho Chi Minh City, Novaland, has offered the market the Aqua City smart eco-urban project that covers nearly 1,000 hectares in the east of Ho Chi Minh City. The project has been widely known with many good expectations. 

This project is highly praised by well-known architect Ngo Viet Nam Son to inherit the entire "rare natural privilege" as it devotes up to 70% of the total area for trees, transport infrastructure and internal utilities. Specifically, the project inherits special natural ecological elements: three sides bordering the river, located in the middle of the green area of ​​Bien Hoa, surrounded by the systems of Dong Nai, Buong and Trong rivers ...

Another advantage which is  green project, located in a strategic position for trade connection as it is located right on the junction of Road 2, close to Highway 51 and Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Highway. Once the infrastructure is completed, it will take only 20 minutes to go from Aqua City to the center of Ho Chi Minh City or the Long Thanh International Airport.

Appreciating nature, respecting regional planning and strong creativity in design, Novaland has expressed its determination to develop the smart eco-urban area with top-class utility services that satisfies every need of its residents.

P.V

 
 

