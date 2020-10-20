Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly

The problems arising during site clearance and the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the slow implementation of the 500KV transmission line circuit 3 project.

Nguyen Xuan Ninh, deputy chair of Kon Tum City, said projects are go Ming quickly or slowly depending on site clearance.

“If site clearance can be implemented quickly, projects will be completed as scheduled. The site clearance will get stuck if just one household doesn’t move,” he said.

The site clearance to get land for the 500 KV transmission line circuit 3 project has been implemented for three years, but has not been completed as one household hasn't agreed to move with offers from the project management board.

The transmission line going through Kon Tum City is expected to have length of 16 kilometers with 34 pillar foundations. Cleared land has been handed over to the construction units. However, the works have not been completed yet because of the household.

Vo Phuc Anh, deputy chair of Pleiku City in Gia Lai province, also complained about difficulties in site clearance. Many households did not accept compensation value.

“Many households are ethnic minority people, who have limited knowledge about land prices and compensation procedures,” he explained. “We have to work with every household and persuade them to accept the compensations and move to make room for the project."

To date, all households have accepted to receive compensation for site clearance.

Bui Ta Hai Hoa, deputy director of the Pleiku Land Fund Development Center, confirmed that the site clearance process has gone slowly.

“We have just handed over the site for the project to investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the connection to the national grid was initially scheduled to be implemented by June 30, 2020.

Other localities are facing the same problems as Pleiku and Kontum.

According to Vo Quang Thao, deputy director of the Binh Son district Land Fund Development Center in Quang Ngai province said, the 500 KV line going through five communes of Binh Son district has the total length of 33.5 kilometers.

It is very difficult to take stock of land, find land owners and draw up compensation plans for site clearance because the project areas are mountainous areas with complex topography.

Nguyen Dinh Tho, deputy director of the Central Region Power Project Management Board, confirmed that slow site clearance has adversely affected the execution of the project.

Meanwhile, the rainy season has come. Downpours have occurred in many localities, which makes it impossible to execute the work.

The 500 KV transmission line circuit 3 includes Quang Trach-Vung Ang thermopower 500 KV line and the 500 KV distribution yard of the Quang Trach Power Center; the 500 KV Quang Trach-Doc Soi line and the 500 KV Doc Soi-Pleiku 2 line.

