US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership

 
 
15/04/2020    16:27 GMT+7

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on Wednesday virtually signed a US$42 million agreement to advance Vietnam’s economic competitiveness.

A seafood processing line at the Hong Ngoc Seafood Company in the southern province of Phu Yen's Hoa Hiep Industrial Park. The Viet Nam private sector's competitiveness, innovation and start-up system are expected to be enhanced through a $42 million agreement aided by the US. 

USAID technical assistance activities under this agreement will enhance the capacity of Vietnamese small and growing businesses, including those led by vulnerable populations, by facilitating access to competitiveness-enhancing technology, business management skills, and capital.

The agreement will also foster greater entrepreneurship; enable deeper linkages of Vietnamese start-ups to corporations, investment capital, and other supporting organisations in the international innovation and startup ecosystems; and strengthen high-quality human capital needed for a robust knowledge-based economy.

 

Speaking at the signing ceremony, US Ambassador to Viet Nam Daniel J. Kritenbrink said this agreement reflects the US’ continued commitment to support Viet Nam’s efforts to become a more open, innovative and inclusive economy.

“Through close collaboration with the Government of Viet Nam, we can ensure that USAID’s development assistance will meet our two countries’ mutual vision for a prosperous and independent Viet Nam,” he said. VNS

 
 

Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19
Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Production and revenue of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam are expected to fall at 70 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the results of the latest survey showed.

Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities
Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Digitalising the agricultural sector is an essential requirement in the context of disease and climate change.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 15
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fitch affirms 'BB' ratings on EVN, EVNNPT, PVN; revises outlooks to stable

Historic deal augurs trade renaissance
Historic deal augurs trade renaissance
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.

Business rents on the decrease
Business rents on the decrease
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many realtors have slashed retail premises rent by 20-40 percent to help tenants survive Covid-19, which is damaging the economy.

Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE
Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi office market fared relatively well in the first quarter this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBRE Vietnam.

Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted
Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

From demand for orange juice to vegetables left unpicked, our usual supply chains have been upended.

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

