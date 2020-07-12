Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates

13/07/2020    09:14 GMT+7

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates hinh anh 1

Illustrative image 

This new regulation issued in Circular 58 would be applied for trucks, traditional taxis, cars and motorbikes, and also tech-based taxis and motorbikes. The conversion for vehicles operating before August 1, 2020 must be implemented until December 31, 2021.

According to the Traffic Police Department, the nation has about 1.5 million passenger cars and trucks expected to change to the yellow licence plates. Besides that, individual cars and motorbikes providing passenger transportation services also need to implement the change.

Tech-based cars and motorbikes also have to change their licence plates. When the vehicles stop doing business, their owners can go to the vehicle registration agency to change the yellow licence plates back to white.

 

Nguyen Van Quyen, chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association, said there were many vehicles needing to change the colour of licence plates from white to yellow, so the State agencies need to create favourable conditions for the change, avoiding impacts on the operation of companies and individuals providing transport services, especially in the context of economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.VNA

Other News

.
Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Earlier this month, when Mekong Delta’s farmers were harvesting the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rains and storms affected rice quality and caused the market price to fluctuate.

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

