Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Illustrative image

This new regulation issued in Circular 58 would be applied for trucks, traditional taxis, cars and motorbikes, and also tech-based taxis and motorbikes. The conversion for vehicles operating before August 1, 2020 must be implemented until December 31, 2021.

According to the Traffic Police Department, the nation has about 1.5 million passenger cars and trucks expected to change to the yellow licence plates. Besides that, individual cars and motorbikes providing passenger transportation services also need to implement the change.

Tech-based cars and motorbikes also have to change their licence plates. When the vehicles stop doing business, their owners can go to the vehicle registration agency to change the yellow licence plates back to white.

Nguyen Van Quyen, chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association, said there were many vehicles needing to change the colour of licence plates from white to yellow, so the State agencies need to create favourable conditions for the change, avoiding impacts on the operation of companies and individuals providing transport services, especially in the context of economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.VNA

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.