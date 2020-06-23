Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020 15:08:50 (GMT +7)
Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors

 
 
24/06/2020    15:05 GMT+7

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while...

The return of foreign capital has assisted domestic investor inflows in driving the benchmark VN-Index up 28 per cent since April, making it the second-best performer globally. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Foreign investors are edging back into emerging markets like Viet Nam on hopes the recent significant recovery of the equity market will reassure those hoping to capitalise on stronger economic growth in the emerging world.

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while foreign investors have returned to net buying so far this month, the first time since January.

Swedish-based investment fund Coeli Asset has increased the proportion of Vietnamese stocks in its portfolio from 18.6 per cent in early 2020 to about 25 per cent, buying shares after the March selloff. The portfolio value of the fund in frontier markets now totals some $350 million.

“The price-to-books of Viet Nam equities have deteriorated materially over the last 18 months and do not price in the long-term opportunity,” Coeli Asset fund manager James Bannan was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

The price-to-book (P/B) ratio compares the stock price with underlying assets. A ratio below 1 could indicate either an undervalued stock or that investors have concerns about how well the stock is backed up by assets. A low P/B is a red flag for investors.

The VN-Index is trading at 1.9 times book value, down from about 3.3 times in March 2018.

PYN Elite Fund, a Finnish fund which focuses on Vietnamese shares, held portfolio value of $438 million in Vietnamese equity as of the end of May this year, of which 94 per cent is in stocks and 6 per cent in cash.

The return of foreign capital has assisted domestic investor inflows in driving the benchmark VN-Index up 28 per cent since April, making it the second-best performer globally.

Attractive equity market

Apple Inc is one of the most prominent names wanting to transfer a part of its production activities to Viet Nam.

 

A supportive local currency and the acceleration of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies in the US and China are drawing investors’ interest in Viet Nam as a cheaper supply-chain alternative to China. Apple is among global giants that have moved in to make use of the country’s manufacturing power.

The Vietnamese dong was among the best-performing Asian currencies this year, down 0.2 per cent versus the US dollar.

Andy Ho, Head of Investment Department of VinaCapital, told news site tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn that foreign investors were attracted to the Vietnamese equity market as they hoped to capitalise on promising earning prospects in the emerging country.

Governments of emerging countries, including Viet Nam, had decided to inject a total capital flows of $6 trillion into their economies to ease pandemic economic pain, Ho said.

Foreign investors who can access this capital were paying more attention to the Vietnamese equity market, which offers greater returns than investment opportunities in their country, where bonds are offered at negative interest rates, deposit rates stay below zero and dividend payout ratios are only from 1 to 2 per cent, he said.

In Viet Nam foreign investors could enjoy dividend payout ratios of 3 to 4 per cent, bond interest rates of 3 to 4 per cent and deposit interest rates of 6 to 7 per cent, Andy Ho said.

The political situation and business environment in Viet Nam remained stable, he said, adding that with a population of some 90 million, purchasing power would increase exponentially, attracting many businesses as well as domestic and foreign investors.

According to Ho, developed countries pumping about $6 trillion into their economies would help boost the recovery of the global stock market. For example, in 2017, the VN-Index soared by nearly 50 per cent after the European Central Bank issued $1 trillion in new-printed money. — VNS

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

Private-equity bank shares have performed well amid fears of COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

 
 

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

