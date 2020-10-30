Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry

31/10/2020    12:36 GMT+7

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

A worker of the YPE Vina Co Ltd is checking electronic circuit board products. Viet Nam had issued preferential policies to develop supporting industries. 

“Viet Nam is in a unique position to strengthen its authority as a leading alternative manufacturing choice. However, Viet Nam is facing a bigger challenge – increasing value as part of the global supply chain, rather than increasing merely trade volume,” she said.

In order to stay competitive and relevant, Viet Nam needed to keep up with the latest trends and manufacturing technology, she said.

“In this regard, Sweden is much experienced and willing to assist Viet Nam, so that Viet Nam is positioned advantageously and best equipped to embrace Industry 4.0. We also want to help Viet Nam capture the opportunities the EVFTA will bring, as well as address challenges pertaining to financing,” Mawe said at a workshop held by the Embassy of Sweden in Ha Noi on Tuesday to discuss enhancing competitiveness in the context of supply chain diversification.

“Ericsson expects over two-thirds of the world’s manufacturing sites to reside in Asia by 2025, with Viet Nam increasingly becoming a major manufacturing and investment hub for multinational companies,” Denis Brunetti, Ericsson president in Viet Nam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, told Viet Nam News.

Through Industry 4.0 and enabled by 5G technology, factories would become more efficient and productive across Viet Nam, driving labour productivity growth rates of over 7 per cent per annum by 2025, he said.

Le Huyen Nga, head of the Support Industry Division at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said support industries played a key role in the country's economic development and international integration.

 

Viet Nam had issued preferential policies to develop support industries, Nga said. Of which, the Government issued Resolution 115/NQ-CP in June 2020 to promote the development of support industries until 2030.

The resolution sets targets that by 2025, those industries would be able to manufacture highly-competitive products that met 45 per cent of domestic demand and accounted for about 11 per cent of industrial production value. Those figures would increase to 70 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, by 2030.

The resolution also has specific targets for the textile, garment, footwear and high-tech sectors, Nga said.

Swedish companies had been developing their businesses in Viet Nam to help develop the country's industrial sectors, according to the Swedish Ambassador. A prime example was Ericsson which was helping the Government to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0. Meanwhile, ABB recently provided 1,200 robots for VinFast. The two companies were also establishing a state-of-the-art smart manufacturing facility in Viet Nam. Atlas Copco and Hexagon, with their solutions for the manufacturing sector, were also contributing greatly to the development of several projects in Viet Nam.

Swedish companies had a lot of experience in providing safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing solutions, and they were helping local enterprises to develop the support industries, said Björn Savlid, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to Viet Nam.

Sweden is considered one of the most sustainable and innovative countries in the world, ranked second in the Global Innovation Index. Swedish companies have a long history of providing world-class solutions to manufacturing and industrial applications. — VNS

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

Vietnam's electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter's businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

Demand for organic products has been rising sharply globally including in Vietnam, and this is good news for businesses investing in them, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

The mobile advertising market in Vietnam is expected to reach $211 million by the end of this year, according to the "Vietnam Mobile & Smartphone Application Report in the first half of 2020" released by Appota Group.

