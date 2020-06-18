Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 16:56:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand

 
 
18/06/2020    15:44 GMT+7

The first batch of 500 live pigs from Thailand arrived at Lao Bao border gate in Quang Tri province on June 17, after a decline in hog prices in Viet Nam.

The first batch of 500 imported live pigs arrives at Lao Bao border gate in Quang Tri province on June 17. — Photo VGP

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the pigs are currently carrying out quarantine procedures in Nghe An Province. Thanh Do Limited Company is the importer of the live pigs, which weigh between 90 - 130kg each.

Earlier this month, MARD permitted the import of live pigs from Thailand for farming and slaughter for the first time to counter skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market.

According to the ministry’s Department of Animal Health, eight firms are eligible to import with an expected number of more than 1.9 million pigs.

The department said companies exporting live pigs from Thailand to Viet Nam must complete procedures to ensure sanitation and food safety, such as being transported by specialised vehicles and being sanitised and disinfected.

Importers must have isolation facilities and must have their veterinary hygiene conditions checked by the department’s veterinary agencies.

Last month, Viet Nam also imported breeding pigs from Thailand to re-herd and lower the price of pork in the local market. Since the beginning of May, the country has imported 2,000 breeding piglets from Thailand, an increase of more than 300 per cent over the same period in 2019.

Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said: “The import is only one immediate solution to lower the hog prices.”

 

According to local reports, the country's total pig herd reached nearly 24.9 million heads, or 80 per cent of the total herd before African swine fever.

Cuong added: "It is forecast that by the end of the third quarter, the supply will basically meet the local consumption demand for pork.”

Currently, live hog prices have decreased to between VND82,000 (US$3.3) and VND90,000 per kg and are expected to decrease more in the near future," said the minister.

Last week, the prices were between VND85,000 and VND94,000 per kilo. Two weeks ago, the prices reached a record high of up to VND103,000 per kilo.

In the first five months of the year, Viet Nam imported about 67,638 tonnes of pork, an increase of 298 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, mainly from Canada, Germany, Poland, Brazil, the US, Spain and Russia. — VNS

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety

With pork prices rising relentlessly, pigs are being smuggled over the border from neighbouring countries into Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

This law version bans the debt collection service.

Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market
Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Focusing on the home market is one of the important solutions that will help enterprises restore production and business after Covid-19 ends, experts say.

EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to trigger high-quality FDI flows from Europe to the Southeast Asian country, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Italy Nguyen Duc Thanh.

Vietnam steps up tax reforms
Vietnam steps up tax reforms
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam is sparing no efforts to implement tax reform measures along with the application of information technology in tax administration to disclose budget information, 

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.

VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months

Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A KKR-led consortium has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for US$650 million

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese fruit exporters have been trying to stop their reliance on China, but no progress has been made in finding new markets.

Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Now is the time when enterprises are feeling the ‘brutality’ of the Covid-19 epidemic. They have had to lay off many workers as they cannot maintain production and have received no orders.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 