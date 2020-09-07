Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/09/2020 12:04:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to face power shortages

08/09/2020    10:31 GMT+7

Vietnam would face the risk of power shortages from 2021-25 due to slow progress at many large power projects both in the northern and southern...

The Ministry of Industry and is Trade is studying operational solutions to maximise the use of existing power sources and enhance the development of renewable energy. — VNA/VNS Photo

Viet Nam would face the risk of power shortages from 2021-25 due to slow progress at many large power projects both in the northern and southern regions, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

A report submitted by the National Assembly's Economic Committee on the current situation and solutions for electricity development towards 2030 to meet the requirements of socio-economic development showed that high economic growth over the past two decades had caused electricity demand to jump. Electricity output increased by about 10 times from 1990 to 2019.

A series of projects have been launched in accordance with a power master plan to meet the demand. The average growth rate of electricity sources from 2011-15 reached 13 per cent a year. However, from 2016-19 the growth of power source construction decreased significantly with a yearly average of only 8 per cent, of which the biggest decrease was hydropower (5 per cent) and coal thermal power (10 per cent).

Notably, 10 major power projects were supposed to go into operation from 2016-20 according to the adjusted plan, but they have been delayed beyond 2020. The projects in question are Song Hau 1 (1,200MW), Thai Binh 2 (1,200MW), Long Phu 1 (1,200MW), Na Duong 2 (110MW), Cam Pha 3 ( 440MW), Cong Thanh (600MW). Renewable energy sources (mainly solar power) have grown much faster than their targets thank to the impacts of development incentive policies.

Meanwhile, the country's power sources have next to no backup for 2021-25. If thermal power units are unable to operate on a stable basis, or there is an issue with coal supplies, the the sector will be affected.

In addition, securing fuel sources for power generation has also been potentially risky. Vietnam National Coal and Minerals Group (Vinacomin) has cancelled a project to build a Mekong Delta coal transshipment port due to a failure to reach a location agreement, and there is currently no solution in sight.

The southeast gas field that supplies the Phu My thermal power cluster will start to run out after 2020, and shortages of about 2-3 billion cu.m a year are forecast by 2024. This shortage will increase rapidly to over 10 billion cu.m by 2030.

 

To ensure the balance of power supply and demand from 2021, the MoIT said it was studying operational solutions to maximise the use of existing power sources and enhancing the development of renewable energy sources that could be constructed quickly.

Specifically, it will convert the fuel used by the Hiep Phuoc 375MW Thermal Power from fuel oil to liquefied natural gas (LNG). Solar and wind power sources will also be exploited. These power sources need to be put into operation from 2021-23 to compensate for delayed supplies from incomplete thermal power plants.

The ministry will continue to sign purchasing contracts to import power from Laos in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries. The total power import capacity from Laos in 2025 will be about 3,000MW. It will also consider increasing the output of electricity imported through a voltage of 220kV from China.

The MoIT is completing a legal framework for monitoring and regulating the electricity market to build and operate a competitive, transparent, fair and non-discriminatory power market.

It will also restructure the power sector in accordance with the development levels of the electricity market and continue to equitise generating units according to approved plans, while separating the cost of electricity distribution and retail businesses. It will separate the electricity market operator into an independent accounting unit under Viet Nam Electricity (EVN).

The mechanism for electricity retail price adjustments according to fluctuations in input parameters will also be amended, replacing Decision No 24/2017/QD-TTg. — VNS

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

Energy security: Vietnam says ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower

Energy security: Vietnam says ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower

Under a scenario described in the eighth national power development master plan (Plan 8), which is now being compiled, Vietnam would not build more coal-fired thermopower plants from 2026 to 2030.

 
 

Other News

.
Online shopping sees record growth, ranked 3rd in region
Online shopping sees record growth, ranked 3rd in region
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The total number of visits to online shopping apps in Vietnam reached 12.7 billion in the first six months of the year, the highest ever figure.

Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak
Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The strong cash flow to the stock market in recent days has helped stock prices bounce back.

Key public investment projects gather speed
Key public investment projects gather speed
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Amid the government’s rush to push up public investment as one of the key pillars for economic growth, numerous projects have been accelerating their progress to match the plan set forth, 

ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

ASEAN countries are becoming a rising hub destination for global manufacturers thanks to well-established trade networks, a growing middle class, a thirst for tech expansion, and a young and educated workforce.

EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Competition in Vietnam’s government procurement market is expected to heat up with the involvement of EU contractors, driven by the country’s highest-ever market-opening commitment in this field. 

Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. 

Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment

More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Online shopping and electronic payments in Vietnam have become more common in recent years as more of the country's population gains access to the internet, 

Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Businesses and citizens appeal to the Prime Minister for help as a last resort. However, should this be done?

Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Vietnam’s stock market rally may slow this week as investors eye profits but the one-month projection is still optimistic.

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Car imports in Vietnam have increased again after a long slump caused by the impact of Covid-19. Thailand and Indonesia have been the biggest sellers.

Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

The path to economic recovery and further growth
The path to economic recovery and further growth
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While Vietnam has experienced an unprecedented boom in recent decades, the current pandemic is now having a clear negative impact on the economic outlook. 

New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

To expand Vietnam’s wood industry sustainably, its development strategy must not only focus on the policies of importing countries but also domestic priorities.

Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs
Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, has launched a landmark initiative to help businesses in Vietnam go online and reach an enormous pool of qualified global buyers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 