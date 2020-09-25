Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/09/2020 13:02:19 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official

26/09/2020    11:54 GMT+7

Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy 

to take measures to prevent export disruptions due to the pandemic. 

Tim Westbrook (left), an inspector at the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, at the Son Son Irradiation Company in HCM City’s Binh Tan District. — VNS Photo Bo Xuan Hiep

Viet Nam resumed exports of fresh fruits to the US recently after an interruption since early August due to the pandemic.

Because of the outbreak, APHIS personnel stationed in Viet Nam returned home in March, resulting in a stoppage in irradiation and inspection of fruits.

After the APHIS staff returned home, the US embassy was authorised to monitor the irradiation, but it worked very few hours a day and then, since August 7, completely stopped the work.

Exports stopped as a result.

Pen Petlock, a representative of the embassy, said the US mission has worked with the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to bring Tim Westbrook, an inspector at the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, to Viet Nam to continue with an on-going pre-clearance programme.

Westbrook said the programme has been in place since 2008 which exports fresh fruits from Viet Nam to the US.

Under the programme, Viet Nam exports six varieties of fruits to the US - dragon fruit, rambutan, longan, lychee, star apple, and mango - worth around US$20 million a year.

It uses cutting-edge food irradiation technology and a range of plant pest safeguard standards and protocols, he said.

 

Last year Viet Nam exported seven million kilogrammes of fruits to the US through the programme, he added.

APHIS is an agency under the US Department of Agriculture that supervises the irradiation process at the Son Son Irradiation Plant in HCM City’s Binh Tan District, the only such plant certified by the US in Viet Nam.

Besides the US, some other markets like Australia and New Zealand also require irradiation for exporting fruits, but in the absence of more irradiation plants Viet Nam’s fruit prices are not competitive since fruits from across the country must first be transported to HCM City, which increases costs, experts said.

The US remains the second largest importer of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables after China.

While Viet Nam’s fruit exports to the market have grown steadily, they only account for a small proportion of demand.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, despite the pandemic, Viet Nam’s exports of fruits and vegetables to the US in the first seven months of this year rose by 9.8 per cent year-on-year to $77 million.

Last year they were worth $150 million after rising by 7.2 per cent. — VNS

Fruit exports to China fall, but are offset by more exports to Thailand

China has reduced fruit imports, but Thailand has been buying more from Vietnam.

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck

The loyal Chinese market has restricted the import of Vietnam’s fruits, while exports to the US are stuck because of Covid-19.

 
 

VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam has great potential for wind power
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power could be in operation in Vietnam by 2030, according to studies carried out by the Danish Energy Agency and the World Bank.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

