Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 17:21:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork

 
 
01/05/2020    17:18 GMT+7

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of pork from Russia this year, accounting for 70 per cent of total import.

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork

Customers buy pork at a supermarket in Ha Noi. The domestic pork price is expected to reduce soon after the Government decided to import 100,000 tonnes of pork this year. 

Viet Nam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of pork from Russia this year, said Deputy Minister of Agricutlure and Rural Development (MARD) Phung Duc Tien during his visit to the northern city of Hai Phong to inspect the quarantine and customs clearance of pork imports on Tuesday.

Since early this year, Viet Nam has imported about 50,000 tonnes of pork through ports in Hai Phong, HCM City and Da Nang, mainly from Canada, Brazil, Germany, Poland, the US and Russia.

The increasing import of pork aims to stabilise the domestic price, which has accelerated since last year due to the outbreak of African swine fever on local herds of pigs.

The above imported volume of pork was three times higher than the same period last year and accounted for 50 per cent of the Government’s target of importing 100,000 tonnes of pork in 2020.

Tien said the import of pork through Hai Phong Port has been carried out in the shortest time.

 

“MARD has directed local departments of animal health to process administrative procedures on quarantine and quality control for the import of pork, creating best conditions for the import of pork according to the Prime Minister’s guidelines,” Tien said.

Viet Nam has approved 24 countries to export meat and poultry products to Viet Nam, of which 19 countries are allowed to export pork and pork products.

The average price of pork imported from these countries to Viet Nam’s ports is about US$2.5 per kilo, equivalent to VND60,000 (US$2.2).

Tien said the imported pork has met EU standards on quality and a very competitive price on the Vietnamese market. — VNS

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage

CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely.

Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts have said that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business.

Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Though domestic petroleum depots are full, the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA)
wants to buy oil to store.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Experts say investors should target investment channels with high liquidity such as savings accounts, gold and dollars, and wait patiently for opportunities with stocks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 