Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry

25/08/2020    06:14 GMT+7

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry hinh anh 1

Workers of Binh Dinh-based Tai Phuoc Co. Ltd. polish wooden chairs (Photo: VNA)

The need emerges as Vietnam becomes one of the world’s largest exporters of wood and wooden products, putting it under scrutiny from major trading partners.

In June, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) initiated an investigation into tax evasion for plywood products imported from Vietnam and suspected use of Chinese materials.

Other major importers of Vietnamese timber products including the European Union (EU), China, Japan and the Republic of Korea are also eyeing stricter traceability regulations to ensure legal timber origins.

To facilitate exports of this key product, Vietnam is trying to build the Vietnam Timber Legality Assurance (VNTLAS) system along with the early issuance of EU Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licence for exports of wood products to the EU market.

Joining the EU in implementing the FLTGT Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (VPA/FLEGT) will not only promote exports of Vietnamese wood products to the EU but also increase prestige and open doors to other markets.

The agreement is in line with Vietnam’s Law on Forestry, both prohibiting the import, export, exploitation, processing and trading of illegal timber.

“Boarding the VPA/FLEGT ship with the EU would take the domestic timber manufacturing industry to another level”, said Ngo Sy Hoai, Vice President, Secretary-General of Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFORES).

Beneficiaries would include more than 3,000 processing and exporting enterprises, 340 craft villages and approximately 1.4 million forest farmer households.

According to Hoai, most Vietnamese firms processing and exporting timber to the EU can meet these standards.

“This action would only systematise what the industry has been doing, now placing everything under a legal framework for transparent enforcement,” he said.

To fully implement VPA/FLEGT, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has completed a draft decree for implementing the Vietnam Timber Legality Assurance to submit to the Government for promulgation.

 

VNTLAS is a national system to ensure compliance with legal timber legislation at each stage of the supply chain, including harvesting, importing, purchasing, selling, transporting, processing and exporting.

The decree also requires the classification of enterprises into two groups: Group I and Group II. Group I features firms fully complying with legal timber regulations and are not subject to examination and origin verification when filling to export.

VNTLAS works on the basis of enterprises’ self-declaration and self-responsibility through the network of the Enterprise Classification Information System and authority’s verification. This will decrease administrative work for firms while still allowing authorities to keep the origins of timber products in check and encourage enterprises’ responsibility in law enforcement, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Enterprises that do not meet the classification criteria will be subject to the inspection and certification of origin before being granted export licences to the EU.

According to a quick survey conducted by MARD, more than 90 percent of processing and exporting firms in Vietnam belong to Group I. Vietnam aims to have all firms in the wood industry to be classified as Group I.

However, deputy director-general of the Department of Science and Technology and International Cooperation Nguyen Tuong Van has warned that “the most difficult time still lies ahead”.

When the decree comes into effect, but without FLEGT licences, enterprises still have to prove their product origin to be eligible for export.

“Issuance of FLEGT certification for wood exporters to the EU needs to be done as soon as possible," she added

Besides, the classification of enterprises can only be carried out six months after the implementation of VPA/FLEGT.

“If VNTLAS can be operated at the beginning of 2021, the first FLEGT can only be issued at the end of 2021 or early 2022," Van said./.VNS

Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin

Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has affirmed that it is investigating and handling strictly ' enterprises that ‘wash Chinese origin’ and ‘counterfeit Vietnamese origin’ of products for export to the US.

Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports

Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports

Vietnam’s timber industry grew by 6.2 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

 
 

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

Power companies face hardship in pandemic
Power companies face hardship in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Tens of thousands of enterprises shut down due to Covid-19

Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Despite the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut and large-scale sale promotion programs, inventories are still high and sales are on the decrease.

VN cashew industry in distress as demand falls
VN cashew industry in distress as demand falls
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

The prices of both raw and cashew nuts are falling dramatically, while requirements on exports have become increasingly strict.

Behind high dividend payment
Behind high dividend payment
BUSINESSicon  22/08/2020 

While many enterprises are struggling and forced to suspend dividend payment for shareholders, quite a few are maintaining a high dividend payment policy. What is the motive behind this policy?

How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?
How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?
BUSINESSicon  22/08/2020 

Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, and Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV Corporation, each have spent VND100 billion a year over the last two decades on their respective passions.

Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030
Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030
BUSINESSicon  22/08/2020 

As planned, the generation of renewable power will soar to 32% of total energy produced in 2030 and to 40.3% in 2045, while coal-fueled power will dip to 36% in 2035 and 31% in 2045 from the current 42%,

. Latest news

