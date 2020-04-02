Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 18:03:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses

 
 
03/04/2020    17:58 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Duong Tri Thanh, general director of Vietnam Airlines, said in a letter that had been sent to all employees. Thanh said they had never had to halt nearly all operations as 100 planes are grounded. Many other firms in the world are also struggling to survive.

"As the outbreak is still developing, in 2020, Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn in revenue or 65% of its target," he said.

Vietnam Airlines will apply strong measures like cutting staff, cutting salaries and unnecessary expenses. Such decisions will affect all employees as over 50% of the current employees will be laid off and everyone will have their salary cut, Thanh said.

Vietnam Airlines Group has over 20,000 employees including 1,200 pilots, 2,500 engineers and 3,000 flight attendants. It is estimated that 90% of the pilots and flight attendants will be laid off. There are 15 Boeing 787 and 14 Airbus 350 planes. Each month, Vietnam Airlines has to pay USD30m a month for their fleet's rending and bank interests. The parking fee is VND6bn (USD253,000) a month.

Starting from April 1, Vietnam Airlines can only make six flights between Hanoi, HCM City and Danang.

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the aviation industry has never been in such difficulty. "Since the cash flow stopped, the airlines don't have anything to pay expenses," he said. "The cash flow is like the bloodstream in our bodies."

He went on to say that preventing and controlling the outbreak is the top priority. Dtinews

 
Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

200 pilots at Vietnam Airlines lose flight hours

200 pilots at Vietnam Airlines lose flight hours

With 40 aircrafts left idle, about 200 pilots of Vietnam Airlines have had few flight hours.

 
 

Other News

.
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to resume rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after the ministry has...

Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 The Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones management board has put into operation the central building offering one-door administrative procedures and support to investors at the park from April 1.

The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

 About 80 per cent of responding members are very concerned about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ha Noi (AmCham).

Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Modern retail channels have been invading the domain of traditional markets.

COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s crude oil and natural gas production face downside risks, in light of a double-whammy of global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due...

Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese confectionery firms get their act together

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

 The wood industry was facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietcombank’s completion of the sale of shares to foreign investors in early 2019 and BIDV’s action in late 2019 are expected to help attract foreign banks to Vietnam.

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth US$2.6 billion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Cambodian government recently announced a measure to assist workers employed in the tourism sector which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 