02/05/2020 01:21:57 (GMT +7)
Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19

 
 
01/05/2020    23:49 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines has announced in its Q1 financial report that its first quarter losses were greater than its 2019 profits.

By Viet Dung

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced in its Q1 financial report that its first quarter losses were higher than its 2019 profits - PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES

The national flag carrier and its subsidiaries made VND18.8 trillion in net revenue in the first three months, dropping by 26% year-on-year, the lowest in three years, according to its financial report.

Even though the airline slashed its sale expenses and management costs by 40%, it still sustained over VND2.7 trillion in lost revenue.

However, thanks to proceeds from the sale of fixed assets and inventories, its after-tax loss was reduced to VND2.6 trillion, while it booked net profit of VND2.5 trillion in 2019.

The carrier frequently earned high profits in the first quarters of the past few years due to strong air travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, its average revenue from domestic passenger transport has fallen by 29%, while the international passenger transport revenue has dipped by 34%, stated Vietnam Airlines.

Apart from this, its members, including the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company, Skypec and Vietnam Airlines Caterers, have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Working capital for the carrier’s operations is expected to edge down by VND15 trillion this year.

Reports from the State capital management committee showed that under increasing financial pressure, banks will not be able to continue offering loans to Vietnam Airlines and its members.

As such, the carrier has asked the Government to provide VND12 trillion in financial aid.SGT

Vietnam Airlines sold its 49 per cent stake in Cambodia's Angkor Air to private investors.

 
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
 

Vietnam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products
Vietnam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As global supply chains for Halal products have been disrupted by the pandemic, Vietnamese companies have been urged to further tap the halal market which has export value of US$34 billion a year, experts said.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest
Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese landlords should consider shifting from their traditional fixed-rent model to base rents and revenue sharing like in many other countries to spread the risk, experts have suggested.

Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The wood industry needs a fundamental change in export product lines and markets after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, an official has said.

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork
Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of pork from Russia this year, accounting for 70 per cent of total import.

Vietnamese gov't relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely.

Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Experts have said that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business.

Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Though domestic petroleum depots are full, the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA) wants to buy oil to store.
wants to buy oil to store.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 'crush' consumer credit?
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Latest news

