Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021

 
 
08/05/2020    17:41 GMT+7

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

 More flights organised after social distancing rules were relaxed

 

Tran Bao Ngoc, head of the Transportation Department under the Ministry of Transport said that the aviation was the hardest-hit. Local airlines have nearly stopped all domestic and foreign flights. After social distancing rules are relaxed, they can also operate cargo and repatriation flights on international routes. The number of domestic flights has also been kept to a minimum.

Since April 1, the number of passengers only account for 1-2% of the pre-outbreak days and most planes are grounded.

Vietnam Airlines are among the worst-affected firms. Its revenue in the first quarter dropped by 26%. The revenue and profits of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam dropped by 24% and Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation saw a 60% drop of revenue compared to the same period last year.

"The situation is worse than predicted. In 2020, there will be about 43 million passengers, 46% lower than last year," Ngoc said.

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said, "It's likely than only in mid-2021 that the domestic market will recover to the same that it was in 2019. For the international market, it will be able to recover at the end of 2021."

From April 30 to May 1, the airlines served 150,000 passengers and operated flights at all domestic airports. Three of the most important routes are Hanoi-HCM City, Hanoi-Danang and HCM City-Danang. 70-80% of the seats on main flight routes were used. This numbers are 60-70% on other routes.

Since the Reunification Holiday until now, six airlines in Vietnam have served 230,000 passengers. Thang said the industry is recovering very quickly and the domestic reaction is positive in the new normal.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the Transportation Department and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to research to reopen some international routes and priority will be given to experts or businessmen with projects in Vietnam. Dtinews

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.

The aviation industry has suffered the worst impact by the coronavirus pandemic, with performance dropping below the most pessimist forecasts from February.

 
 

.
1 giờ trước 

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

1 giờ trước 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

1 giờ trước 

Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

2 giờ trước 

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

2 giờ trước 

Honda Vietnam said the company plans to shift from manufacturing to importing vehicles due to manufacturing interruptions and market stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

1 giờ trước 

As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

6 giờ trước 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

6 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

3 giờ trước 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

5 giờ trước 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

7 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

8 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

9 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

7 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

10 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

23 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

07/05/2020 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

9 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

