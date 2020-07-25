Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19

26/07/2020    19:17 GMT+7

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Despite the negative impact of Covid-19, there were positive signs in the growth rate of the construction industry and the coated steel segment during the first six months of 2020, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC).

Notably, the construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the period, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%. Domestic consumption of coated steel increased by 6.5%, while that of construction steel and steel pipe decreased by 8.1% and 6.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the steel industry was hit strongly during the pandemic. In the January – June period, the steel industry (including construction steel, coated steel, and steel pipes) produced 8.1 million tons of steel and sold 7.8 million tons, of which 1.4 million tons were exported, decreasing by 6.4%, 7%, and 12.8% year-on-year, respectively. Noticeably, although depending on export, coated steel consumption decreased by just 1.2% year-on-year.

In the second quarter, steel consumption recovered significantly while export activities still faced difficulties. Construction steel selling volume in the domestic market increased by 13.2% quarter–on-quarter and flattened year-on-year. Steel pipe domestic consumption was strong in this period as the selling volume grew by 43.6% quarter-on-quarter and 6.5% year-on-year.

On the contrary, export volume of construction steel, coated steel, and steel pipe decreased by 9.8%, 7.3% and 29.9% year-on-year, respectively.

 

In the construction steel segment, Hoa Phat Group (HPG) continued to expand its market share from 26.2% in 2019 to 30.9% in the first half of this year. Its selling volume increased by 12.4% year-on-year, although the segment’s selling volume decreased by 8.7%. In the Southern market, HPG’s market share expanded steadily as it sold roughly 65,000 tons in June, equivalent to a market share of 24.3%, higher than that of 22.6% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, TISCO’s market share increased from 7.5% to 8.4% to become the second-largest manufacturer in this segment.

In the coated steel segment, leading companies’ market share was stable. Hoa Sen Group (HSG)’s share increased slightly from 29.5% to 30.3%. Noticeably, TVP Steel’s market share continued to increase from 5.5% in 2018 to 7.4% in 2019, and 10.6% in the January – June period. In the steel pipe segment, HPG’s market share was stable at 31.1% while HSG’s increased from 15.3% to 16.8%. Hanoitimes

Hai Yen

Other News

.
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

