06/07/2020 08:55:02 (GMT +7)
Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector

06/07/2020    07:37 GMT+7

A solution for the power industry has been put into discussion: selling entire power plants to investors after they are put into operation.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is consulting with relevant ministries and branches about a draft strategy on the development of EVN (Electricity of Vietnam_ by 2030, with a vision until 2045.

The document emphasises the principle of ensuring a healthy financial situation for EVN, preserving and developing the state’s capital in EVN, and EVN’s capital in other enterprises.

To reach that end, the compilers believe that it is necessary for the holding company to keep suitable ownership ratios in subsidiaries that generate and retail electricity. This will restructure financial investments and get capital for new power plants.

One of the solutions is to gradually divest capital from power generation companies in stable operations, where EVN doesn’t need to hold a controlling stake, in order to seek capital to pay debts or develop new investment projects.

Vietnam could sell power plants after they become operational to outside investors to raise funds for new projects.

 


It is also necessary to equitize independent companies where the State doesn’t need to hold 100 percent of capital. This leaves more room to invest in power generation, transmission, distribution companies and supporting services.

The Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national energy development strategy by 2030 released earlier this year mentioned important solutions, including the encouragement and creating of favorable conditions for the private sector to contribute to the power development.

Ngo Tri Long, a respected economist, commented that it is reasonable to build an EVN development strategy on the basis of Resolution No 55, which comes in line with the policy on removing the monopoly and gradually privatizing the important energy sector.

The moves taken by the government in recent years have been following the strategy. It doesn’t act as a guarantor for EVN to borrow money on a large scale, but only to borrow money to develop power transmission projects. It has also been moving ahead with the privatization of the power sector through the deployment of stages in the competitive power generation market.

An analyst commented that though private investors have become involved in many power projects, this is the first time a proposal on selling some state-invested power projects to foreign investors has been made officially.

Long warned that project valuation will be a complicated issue if the government sells state-invested projects to investors.

“There must be a professional organization to assess the value of the projects to ensure that the projects can be sold at market prices,” Long said.

Mai Lan 

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

 
 

Other News

State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

A foreign specialist in an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project can receive VND500-700 million a month, while pay for a Vietnamese specialist is just tens of millions of VND.

Domestic property market faces uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

Latest news

