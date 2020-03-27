Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

 
 
28/03/2020    10:43 GMT+7

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in first quarter hinh anh 1

Illustrative image 

The domestic sector posted a trade deficit of 4.4 billion USD while the foreign direct investment sector, including crude oil, recorded a trade surplus of 7.2 billion USD.

Accordingly, the export revenue of goods in the first quarter was estimated at 59.08 billion USD, up 0.5 percent year-on-year. Eight groups of commodities saw export turnover surpassing the 1 billion USD benchmark, accounting for 70.6 percent of the total.

The US remained Vietnam’s largest importer with a total value of 15.5 billion USD, up 16.2 percent annually. It was followed by China with 8.4 billion USD, up 11.5 percent; the European Union 7.5 billion USD, down 14.9 percent; ASEAN 6 billion USD, down 5.2 percent; Japan 4.8 billion USD, up 3.5 percent; and the Republic of Korea (RoK) 4.5 billion USD, down 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s goods imports decreased by 1.9 percent to 56.26 billion USD. Up to 14 kinds of goods spent more than 1 billion USD each, or 72.9 percent of the total.

 

Production materials were bought for an estimated 52.6 billion USD, down 1.2 percent annually and equivalent to 93.5 percent of the combined. Expenditure on consumer goods stood at 3.66 billion USD, down 10.6 percent, accounting for 6.5 percent of the total.

China remained the largest exporter of commodities to Vietnam with a turnover of 13.3 billion USD, down 18 percent year-on-year. It was followed by the RoK with 11.7 billion USD, up 2.4 percent; ASEAN 7.2 billion USD, down 8.3 percent; Japan 4.9 billion USD, up 15.8 percent; the EU 3.4 billion USD, up 5.2 percent and the US 3.4 billion USD, up 13 percent.

The GSO predicted that once the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, Vietnam’s exports to the EU will soar by over 20 percent this year and the growth will be on the rise in the following years. Aquatic products are expected to benefit most from the deal.

The EU is now the second largest importer of Vietnamese aquatic products, behind the US.

Vietnam’s shipment of farm produce to the EU is also forecast to hike by around 10 percent this year./.VNA

 
 

.
Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam’s regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

