Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect

03/08/2020    13:17 GMT+7

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect

Tuna fish to be exported to the EU market.

Speaking at the forum on trade cooperation with EU partners on Friday, Hoang Quoc Vuong, deputy minister of Industry and Trade, said the trade deal, which takes effect on August 1, will open up many co-operation opportunities between Viet Nam and the EU.

“Viet Nam, as one of a few countries to maintain positive growth this year, will continue to strengthen the business environment and complete the legal framework for trade and investment, ensuring the legal rights of investors, in order to take full advantage of this historic trade pact.”

The Government has directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vietnamese Trade Offices in the EU and the UK to continue to provide Vietnamese enterprises with market information, connect them with foreign partners, and solve any problems they face penetrating the EU market, he said.

The graphic shows how the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is carried out. Source: Ministry of Industry and Trade

In the last 18 years, two-way trade value between the EU and Viet Nam has increased more than 13 times from about US$4.1 billion in 2000 to $56.45 billion last year. Vietnamese exports to the EU last year reached almost $41.5 billion and imports from the EU were over $14.9 billion, he said.

In the first five months of the year, 26 out of 27 EU countries invested in Viet Nam with 2,040 projects worth $21.66 billion, up $553 million compared to the same period last year, he added.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecasted.

The period saw Vietnamese exports to the EU market suffer a decline of 8.8 per cent to $16.1 billion due to the pandemic impact.

The markets that imported large volumes of Vietnamese goods during the period included Germany at $3.31 billion, down 0.2 per cent; the Netherlands at $3,178 billion, a fall of 1.8 per cent; Italy at $1,412 billion, a drop of 20.6 per cent; France at $1.5 billion, down 20 per cent; Spain at $963 million, a fall of 27.3 per cent; and Sweden at $556 million, a decline of 5.5 per cent.

Jean-Jacques Bouflet, vice chairman of European Commerce of Chamber in Viet Nam (EuroCham), said the trade deal would boost Viet Nam’s exports to the EU, one of the largest and most lucrative markets in the world.

With a population of more than 500 million and a combined GDP of over $15 trillion, accounting for 22 per cent of the world’s GDP, the EU is the largest exporter and importer in the world with annual trade of $3.8 trillion.

Viet Nam has made huge progress over the last few decades in streamlining business conditions and modernising the legal framework to catch new investment and business opportunities, Bouflet noted, adding that “the EVFTA is a strong vote of confidence in Viet Nam from the EU”.

He, however, said that the EU market is highly demanding so “exporters must meet its food safety and hygiene standards and management procedures, and provide transparent information related to labour and the working environment”.

In addition, other markets in the EU to which Vietnamese goods have yet to gain entry include Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Czech Republic, and Romania.

 

Slow global growth

In the latest report in June, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts that the global economy will suffer losses of $5.8 - 8.8 billion (equivalent to 6.4-9.7 per cent of the global GDP).

The latest update from ADB on June 18 said developing economies in Asia will grow very little this year since preventive measures against COVID-19 have affected their economic activity while import demand has weakened.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that the global economy is expected to grow at minus 4.9 per cent this year, the US at minus 8 per cent, the EU minus 10.2 per cent and China by only 1 per cent this year.

The World Bank (WB) forecasts that the global economy this year will shrink by 5.2 per cent. The economies of developed countries will shrink by 7 per cent as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted, and emerging and developing markets will decrease by 2.5 per cent this year.

ADB forecasts that the economic growth of Viet Nam this year will be 4.1 per cent. This is 0.7 percentage points lower than its April estimate, but still the highest rate expected in Southeast Asia.

Experts recommend Viet Nam continue to improve its production capacity and ability to participate in international trade so that it can take full advantage of the EVFTA.

Vietnamese exporters should also pay more attention to rules of origin (RO), corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainable development, and environmental protection, in addition to product quality and price.

Under the EVFTA, the EU will immediately remove import duties for 85.6 per cent of tariff lines – equivalent to 70.3 per cent of Viet Nam’s exports – when the agreement comes into effect.

After a seven-year period, 99.2 per cent of tariff lines – equivalent to 99.7 per cent of Viet Nam’s exports – will be eliminated.

On its side, Viet Nam will cut 48.5 per cent of tariff lines – equivalent to 64.5 per cent of EU exports – to zero per cent right after the agreement takes effect. After seven years, 91.8 per cent of EU tariff lines will be eliminated.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and EuroCham, connected participants online, allowing Vietnamese Trade Offices in the EU to directly interact and answer questions regarding market information and methods to use to approach and support local partners. — VNS

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

