Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 14:31:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank

 
 
24/03/2020    11:06 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank hinh anh 1

The statement was made by Pham Thanh Ha, Director General of the SBV’s Monetary Policy Department.

According to Ha, in January, in the context of favorable international markets and a stable market rate, the SBV continued to increase its foreign exchange reserves.

Since February, although the foreign exchange market has been under certain pressure due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, exchange rate fluctuations had been relatively calm. On some days, the exchange rate fell close to the central bank's buying rate. Credit institutions have continued to sell foreign currencies to the SBV, he stated.

However, from the beginning of last week, the exchange rate has risen as fluctuations on the global financial market increase. However, market liquidity was basically stable and legitimate foreign currency demands have been met promptly, he added.

 

Ha said that the reasons for the recent increase in foreign exchange rates are the complicated developments of COVID-19 and the depreciation of currencies in many of Vietnam’s major trade markets.

However, the balance of foreign currency supply and demand has remained stable. Vietnam enjoyed trade surpluses of 1.82 billion USD in the first two months of 2020 and 880 million USD in March. The foreign exchange position remains positive and legitimate foreign currency needs of customers are being fully met by credit institutions.

The central bank will continue to keep a close watch on the developments of domestic and foreign markets, making possible scenarios, managing the reference exchange rate flexibly, and using monetary measures and tools synchronously to stabilise the foreign exchange market, Ha stated./.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed and promulgated Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1

Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity
New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco
Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 