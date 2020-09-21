Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam increases coal, oil imports

24/09/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

Coal imports on the rise

Nguyen Ngoc Hung from the Institute of Energy said at a recent workshop on the nation’s energy development programing for 2021-2030 that Vietnam has been increasingly reliant on energy imports in recent years, with a sharp fall in coal exports and sharp increase in imports.

In the seventh national power development plan (Plan 7), the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) pointed out that the total coal demand for electricity production in 2016-2030 is 1.4 billion tons, of which 735 million tons would be from domestic sources, while 650 million tons would be from imports.

Because of the difficulties in domestic exploitation, especially in the development of new mines, the domestic output is not enough to satisfy domestic power plants which use anthracite.

In 2018, Vinacomin and Dong Bac Corporation began importing coal and mixed it with domestic coal to provide to power generation plants.

The coal Vietnam imports is low-quality coal used for electricity production, while the coal Vietnam exports is high-quality coal that Vietnam still doesn’t need to use.

Regarding the gas supply, MOIT said in 2010-2019, the gas output exploited ashore to serve consumers is 8.5-10.2 billion cubic meters a year, basically satisfying the demand of gas-fired power plants.

Under the plan, large gas fields such as Ca Voi Xanh would be put into exploitation in 2024, and B Block gas field in 2023. So, the gas output to be exploited ashore in 2020-2030 would be 11-16 billion cubic meters a year.

 

Under the adjusted Plan 7, the total capacity of gas-fired power plants by 2030 would be 27,000 MW.

Because of the decline of the gas fields in the eastern part of the southern region, after 2022 (the gas output would be decreasing rapidly from 11 billion cubic meters in 2022 to 3 billion cubic meters in 2030), Vietnam would have to import LNG for power generation. LNG imports are estimated to reach 10 million tons per annum by 2030.

Reliance

Head of the Central Economic Committee Nguyen Van Binh spoke about his concerns about energy imports at a high-level energy forum held on July 22.

Binh said domestic supply sources are not enough to satisfy demand. The oil and gas reserves in the nearshore area are getting exhausted. The coal reserves are still high, but the exploitation conditions are becoming more difficult.

It is estimated that reliance on energy imports would be 33-37 percent by 2025 and 50-58 percent by 2035. 

Luong Bang

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has received many questions related to electricity pricing, including retail prices for household use and price adjustment frequency.

An electricity shortage did not occur in 2010-2019, but it may face a problem in 2021-2025 as a series of electricity generation projects have been going slowly.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Ten years after the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in 2009, with import tariffs removed already, 

BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Since credit has been growing slowly because of low demand from businesses, commercial banks have increased the number of consumer loans to ‘liberate’ their plentiful capital.

FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Despite market gyrations, Southeast Asia and Vietnam especially remain on the radar of high-calibre foreign investors.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Leather & footwear sector unlikely to meet US$24bln export target

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

