Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30

 
 
10/06/2020    11:14 GMT+7

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

It will provide the first-ever online platform for Vietnamese exporters in agriculture, foods, consumer goods, medical products to directly connect with Japanese importers.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s agricultural and food products are gaining stronger footholds on the global market, with an abundant supply of various products.

Both Vietnam and Japan are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in which Japan agrees to immediately eliminate import duties for many of Vietnam’s key agricultural products, such as coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, fresh vegetables, and processed and canned fruit products, once the deal takes effect, the ministry said.

 

It will pave the way for the two countries to boost bilateral trade; increase investment and technology transfers; and enhance experience sharing and cooperation in vocational training for rural workers in the coming time.

Additionally, Japan has high demand for medical supplies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic while Vietnam has about 200 producers of protective products like face masks, medical gloves and goggles, and personal protective equipment.

It would be a good opportunity for these Vietnamese firms to learn more about the Japanese market and seek buyers./.VNA

 
 

.
PM okays new industrial park project in Binh Phuoc

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

