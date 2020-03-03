Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

It will provide the first-ever online platform for Vietnamese exporters in agriculture, foods, consumer goods, medical products to directly connect with Japanese importers.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s agricultural and food products are gaining stronger footholds on the global market, with an abundant supply of various products.

Both Vietnam and Japan are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in which Japan agrees to immediately eliminate import duties for many of Vietnam’s key agricultural products, such as coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, fresh vegetables, and processed and canned fruit products, once the deal takes effect, the ministry said.

It will pave the way for the two countries to boost bilateral trade; increase investment and technology transfers; and enhance experience sharing and cooperation in vocational training for rural workers in the coming time.

Additionally, Japan has high demand for medical supplies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic while Vietnam has about 200 producers of protective products like face masks, medical gloves and goggles, and personal protective equipment.

It would be a good opportunity for these Vietnamese firms to learn more about the Japanese market and seek buyers./.VNA