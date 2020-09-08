Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/09/2020 19:48:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam needs US$8-10 billion for electricity investment annually

08/09/2020    19:28 GMT+7

Given the increasing demand for electricity, Vietnam needs US$8-10 billion for electricity investment annually, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said at a meeting on Monday, September 7.

Vietnam needs US$8-10 billion for electricity investment annually
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh speaks at the meeting – Photo: QDND.VN

“Vietnam’s electricity consumption would increase by some 8% annually in the 2021-2030 period. The country’s electricity output in 2030 is forecast to reach 138,000 MW, including 27% from coal-fired power, 19% from fossil fuel power, 18% from hydropower, 28% from wind and solar power, 5% from imported power and the remainder from other sources,” he said.

The minister said Vietnam is facing a number of challenges for meeting the demand for electricity. The construction of traditional power plants has met less than 60% of the plan. Meanwhile, renewable energy is developing fast but the underdeveloped power transmission system has prevented it from reaching its full potential.

Besides this, Vietnam is increasingly dependent on imported inputs for electricity production. “It is estimated that the country will need to import 60 million tons of coal and 12 million tons of liquefied natural gas for electricity generation by 2030,” Tuan Anh noted.

Moreover, Vietnam has not introduced sanctions against investors whose electricity projects are lagging behind schedule. The country also lacks special policies for the development of electricity, especially for urgent and exceptionally important projects.

Electricity consumption rises but many electricity projects move at a snail’s pace

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the rapidly developing economy has resulted in the high demand for electricity over the past two decades. Vietnam’s electricity production saw a 10-fold increase from 1990 to 2019.

As of late 2019, the country’s total electricity output from both domestic production and imports reached 239 billion kWh, increasing by 2.35 times compared with 2010.

However, many electricity projects using traditional inputs such as coal or gas and oil, in both the north and the south, are moving at a snail’s pace.

 

Ten major projects, which were scheduled for completion in the 2016-2020 period, are lagging behind schedule, including the Song Hau 1, Thai Binh 2, Long Phu 1 and the Na Duong 2 projects.

On the other hand, electricity projects using renewable energy, especially solar power, have developed much faster than the planned schedule thanks to the Government’s incentives. From late 2018 until the end of 2019, wind and solar power projects with a combined capacity of 5,000 MW were put into operation.

Industry and Trade Ministry proposes five solutions for the possibility of an electricity shortage

Due to the slow progress of major electricity projects, Vietnam would face a shortage of electricity in the 2021-2025 period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The ministry has worked with other ministries and relevant agencies to develop strategies for electricity development and propose special policies for urgent electricity projects.

In addition, the ministry proposed five solutions to ensure sufficient electricity production in the coming years, including putting more wind and solar power projects into operation in the 2021-2025 period, developing more liquefied natural gas-fired power plants, increasing electricity imports from Laos or China, developing the power transmission system and introducing policies that encourage citizens to use electricity efficiently. SGT

Vietnam to face power shortages

Vietnam to face power shortages

Vietnam would face the risk of power shortages from 2021-25 due to slow progress at many large power projects both in the northern and southern...

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 8
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Solar power developers acquire massive profit in short time

Ministry proposes overhaul of investment framework for power projects
Ministry proposes overhaul of investment framework for power projects
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Assembly's economic committee held a hearing on the development of Vietnam's energy sector until 2030 yesterday.

Mooncake producers begin selling well before Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncake producers begin selling well before Mid-Autumn Festival
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for mooncakes, a baked pastry that symbolises family reunions and which is traditionally consumed as part of the...

Vietnam to face power shortages
Vietnam to face power shortages
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face the risk of power shortages from 2021-25 due to slow progress at many large power projects both in the northern and southern...

Biggest business stories: August 31 to Sep 6
Biggest business stories: August 31 to Sep 6
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Big changes were made with the key personnel of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Group, while the president of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, Doan Nguyen Duc, has not been able to escape difficulties despite his efforts to sell assets to pay debts.

Online shopping sees record growth, ranked 3rd in region
Online shopping sees record growth, ranked 3rd in region
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The total number of visits to online shopping apps in Vietnam reached 12.7 billion in the first six months of the year, the highest ever figure.

Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak
Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

The strong cash flow to the stock market in recent days has helped stock prices bounce back.

Key public investment projects gather speed
Key public investment projects gather speed
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Amid the government’s rush to push up public investment as one of the key pillars for economic growth, numerous projects have been accelerating their progress to match the plan set forth, 

ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

ASEAN countries are becoming a rising hub destination for global manufacturers thanks to well-established trade networks, a growing middle class, a thirst for tech expansion, and a young and educated workforce.

EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Competition in Vietnam’s government procurement market is expected to heat up with the involvement of EU contractors, driven by the country’s highest-ever market-opening commitment in this field. 

Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. 

Nam Dinh-based Rang Dong Textile Industrial Park sign land lease contracts with foreign firms
Nam Dinh-based Rang Dong Textile Industrial Park sign land lease contracts with foreign firms
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The signing ceremony of a land lease contract and land delivery for factory construction between Cat Tuong Real Estate Group, Top Textile Co., Ltd and Jehong Textile Viet Nam Co, Ltd took place on September 4.

Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment

More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Online shopping and electronic payments in Vietnam have become more common in recent years as more of the country's population gains access to the internet, 

Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
FEATUREicon  07/09/2020 

Businesses and citizens appeal to the Prime Minister for help as a last resort. However, should this be done?

Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Vietnam’s stock market rally may slow this week as investors eye profits but the one-month projection is still optimistic.

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Car imports in Vietnam have increased again after a long slump caused by the impact of Covid-19. Thailand and Indonesia have been the biggest sellers.

Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 