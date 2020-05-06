Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/05/2020 16:33:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital

 
 
06/05/2020    16:28 GMT+7

Consumer goods, health care, energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and technology are among the sectors with enormous potential for investment in Vietnam once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an expert has said.

Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital hinh anh 1

The consumer goods sector is among the most promising for investment in Vietnam

Don Lam, co-founder and CEO of fund management company VinaCapital, recentlyspoke to a group of Republic of Korean investors through video conferencing about Vietnam’sefforts to manage the outbreak, how the pandemic would affect the economy andinvestment opportunities now and post-pandemic.

 


“We have always preferred those sectors that are benefiting from Vietnam’s domesticconsumption, which is driven by several factors including urbanisation, youngdemographics, better jobs and high incomes, and a growing middle class.”

The consumer discretionary sector had traditionally seen the highest growthsince people with more money in their wallet spend it on dining out, consumerelectronics, jewellery, and others, he said.

“Although there is a short-term hit from the outbreak, we can continue toexpect the sector to resume strong growth.”

Health care is another sector benefiting from the growing middle class sincethe public health care system is expanding yet overburdened.

Private health care is expanding, enabling some people who previously wouldhave gone to Bangkok or Singapore for treatment to get it at home today,according to Lam.

Energy is another promising sector, with demand outstripping supply, requiringthe country to import from neighbouring countries.

"LNG and renewables are the future," he said.

Domestic manufacturing, with companies that are involved in infrastructure orcatering to the needs or desires of the growing middle class, is also aninteresting sector as is technology, according to Lam.

Vietnam has been going through a tech boom in the past few years, withstart-ups working in a wide range of areas like fintech, AI, real estatetechnology, and logistics.

“Tourism will definitely make a comeback in 2021,” he said.

Vietnam could benefit enormously as it is seen as a safe haven amid theoutbreak and offers great value for money in addition to its beautiful sceneryand rich culture, he said.

Of course the recovery time depends on the global economic condition,transportation options and the medical situation, but now is a good time toinvest in the sector, according to Lam.

The stock market is also an option since its valuation has declined by 30-40percent during the outbreak, and many stocks are now attractive.

It now trades at a P/E of 10.3, the cheapest since 2012 and the lowest in theregion.

But he also shared notes of caution about investing in Vietnam, saying thereare some risks just like in any other frontier and emerging market.

"To mitigate the risks and prepare for the best possible outcomes,investors need to take a long-term view, do thorough due diligence, fullyunderstand the market, and have a trusted local partner," he said.

"The days of 'fast money' are over and patience is important whenoperating in Vietnam," he warned.

"One of the biggest mistakes foreign investors make is that they assumeall of Southeast Asia is the same, but Vietnam is not the same as Thailand,Indonesia or Malaysia, and each country has its own development strategies andown way of working," he said.

Successful foreign investors would be those who tailor their products, servicesand workplaces to Vietnam.

The global economic recovery would take time, but Vietnam was well-positionedto rebound once the COVID-19 outbreak is under control, with revised forecastsstill ranking Vietnam among the fastest growing economies in the world, headded.

“The opportunity here is virtually endless.”/.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 6
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Enterprises look to enhance links to prevent future disruptions to supply chains

Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index again
Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index again
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh led all 63 provinces and cities nationwide to top the Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) for the third consecutive year in 2019.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Ministry proposes extending feed-in tariffs for wind power until end-2023
Ministry proposes extending feed-in tariffs for wind power until end-2023
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has written to the Government proposing extending feed-in tariffs (FITs) for wind power projects until the end of 2023.

Ministry extends period selecting Vietnam's prestigious exporters 2019
Ministry extends period selecting Vietnam's prestigious exporters 2019
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has extended the period of selecting prestigious exporters for 2019 until May 30, one month later than the schedule of April 30 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patience vital as EU endeavours to reverse fortunes
Patience vital as EU endeavours to reverse fortunes
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As France, Italy, and Spain are set to relax coronavirus restrictions, Vietnam-based companies still have to wait a little bit longer to step up their export activities towards the European market.

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence
Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The "money burning" race in the local e-commerce scene is not over yet, with all Big Four competitors scampering to gain a larger market share.

VN export sector sees growing momentum for recovery
VN export sector sees growing momentum for recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export value recorded in the first four months of the year rose 4.7% against the year-ago figure to reach nearly US$83 billion, with trade surplus of an estimated US$3 billion, according to the General Statistics Office.

Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19
Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing cash flow problems triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, stated a survey by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale
Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The owners of small and 3-4-star hotels, valued at tens or hundreds of billion of dong, have suffered the most from COVID-19.

Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies
Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector saw an unprecedented downturn in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei.

More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges
More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Some 53% of businesses in Vietnam reportedly paid informal charges to local authorities in 2019, far below the figure of 66% recorded in 2016, according to the Vietnam Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2019.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 5
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Businesses concerned as Covid-19 looms large

Labour demand rises in some industries, drops in others in first quarter
Labour demand rises in some industries, drops in others in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While many workers in several industries in HCM City lost jobs in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment demand in other fields rose.

Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies
Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector saw an intensification of the downturn last month with Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) decreasing to 32.7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

How can Vietnam protect the economy while maintaining public health during the pandemic?
How can Vietnam protect the economy while maintaining public health during the pandemic?
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The major goal, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, is preserving people's lives and businesses in order to quickly recover after the epidemic.

Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications.

VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step
VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Businesses in the aviation and tourism sectors believe that stimulating domestic demand is the first thing that needs to be done in the immediate time.

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  05/05/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 