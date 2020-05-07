Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index

 
 
07/05/2020    11:13 GMT+7

Vietnam takes the fourth position in the access-to-electricity index in 2019 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 82.2 points, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. ​

Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index hinh anh 1

The index was up 0.3 point compared to 2018 and ranked 27th out of 190 countries and economies, the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on May 6.

The access-to-electricity index is assessed on the criteria, including procedure, time and cost to connect to the grid, reliability of electricity supply and transparency of electricity price.

This is the fifth consecutive year the ranking of Vietnam has improved. The country gradually improved its ranking on the index in 2013-19 thank to the continuous renewal process and comprehensive solutions in electricity access. It jumped 129 positions from 156 to 27 in the period.

In Vietnam, among 10 criteria assessing business environment, the access-to-electricity index has been in the group of three best indicators (following credit access and construction licences). At the same time, the index has the best evaluation score among 10 indexes in the country.

 

The continuous improvement of the index has affirmed efforts of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam (ERAV) and Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) as well as the Government and the MoIT to bring better quality and services in power supply.

Factors for evaluation of the access-to-electricity index in Vietnam have also improved quickly. The number of power administrative procedures was reduced from six to four while the working days to handle the procedures were also shortened from 115 to 31 days. Power supply reliability and transparency of electricity prices have already been on par with that of developed countries.

The number of procedures in the electricity industry in Vietnam was similar to the average level of Asia-Pacific and OCED countries. The time for implementing the procedures was much better than the above mentioned countries.

However, the cost to connect to the grid in Vietnam is still high due to the low income per capita. The reliability of electricity supply and transparency of electricity price were similar to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries and higher than the Asia-Pacific region.

The MoIT is building procedures to submit to the Prime Minister for the promulgation of electricity supply mechanism to further improve the index. The mechanism is expected to reduce procedures and difficulties in accessing power in Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

.
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have failed to find common ground with regards to tax policies for Vietnam’s support industry enterprises.

Linking the local market with Amazon is suggested as a way to cope with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business and production, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Firms need policies for sustainable development after pandemic

There is now plenty of movement by German enterprises re-orienting from China, complementing their existing Chinese operations with new activities in Vietnam regarding sourcing and investments.

After gaining sweet fruits for years, giant beer and beverage companies in Vietnam are facing losses due to not only the ongoing health crisis, but also tightened drink-driving penalties. 

The domestic pork prices could be stabilised by this year end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

HCM City authorities are seeking opinions from experts and enterprises on the best ways to revive the economy, a top city official said yesterday at a seminar.

Hanoi asked for permission to close shops and some business activities to fight against Covid-19 on March 25. 

Vietnam’s economy has been seriously hurt by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.

With few foreigners yet to register for ownership of properties in Vietnam, there have been calls to significantly raise the ownership cap to entice more overseas buyers.

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

A handful of international financial groups have cut their ties with coal-fired power plants – a sustainability move as investors and the public demand strong action on climate change.

Consumer goods, health care, energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and technology are among the sectors with enormous potential for investment in Vietnam once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an expert has said.

Enterprises look to enhance links to prevent future disruptions to supply chains

As many as 35,000 businesses left the market in Q1 (suspended operation, we're dissolved or went bankrupt). Over 11,400 businesses do not operate at registered addresses, according to  the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Quang Ninh led all 63 provinces and cities nationwide to top the Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) for the third consecutive year in 2019.

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has written to the Government proposing extending feed-in tariffs (FITs) for wind power projects until the end of 2023.

