15/07/2020 19:04:54 (GMT +7)
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions

15/07/2020    17:49 GMT+7

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

received from KKR Group, the second largest investment deal to date.

According to Mergermarket, the world’s leading news outlet about mergers & acquisitions, private equity (PE) investment has been growing throughout the year, from US$67 million to US$1.3 billion in Q1. The majority of PE investments in Q1 were concentrated on the real estate sector, with three transactions totaling US$1.1 billion.

M&A activities throughout Southeast Asia suffered a slow down during the first half of the year despite recording the highest value during the first quarter in terms of the statistical history of Mergermarket Company.

This can be put down to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic which halted many transactions which were scheduled to take place in the second quarter.

According to a trend summary report released by Mergermarket, M&A activities in the region generated US$29 billion, with a total of 149 transactions in the first quarter of the year, representing a drop of 12.5% in value compared to the same period in 2019 which saw 186 transactions valued at US$33.1 billion. The region accounts for 11.5% of Asia-Pacific’s total value, which saw 1,734 transactions worth US$ 250.8 billion.

 

M&A transactions among regional nations remain in full swing and currently dominate the market, with an agreement value of US$23.9 billion over 85 transactions, representing an increase of 20.2% in agreement value per year.

Most notably, Singapore remains the largest M&A market in terms of its transaction value, with a total of US$11.9 billion through 41 transactions, closely followed by Thailand with US$11.1 billion through 18 transactions.

In line with these statistics, Mergermarket predicts that M&A transactions ahead in the second half of the year will be reduced as companies are anticipated to retain greater amounts of cash on their balance sheets in an effort to deal with uncertain economic conditions. VOV

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

Hoang Ngoc Vinh, former director of the Department of Vocational Training, talks of the creation of the Ministry of Education-Science and Technology.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

