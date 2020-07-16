Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

The vessel carries the first batch of coal from the US in Quang Ninh (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The imported coal was provided by IMI FUELS LLC and carried by MV NORD YILAN vessel which departed from Benicia Port, California and arrived at Cua Ong Port, Quang Ninh province in early July. The imported coal will be processed into forms appropriate for domestic use.

According to Vinacomin, the arrival of the first batch of coal imported from the US laid the ground for further ties between the two countries in coal and energy.

The corporation has been looking for partners to import coal to increase supply for the domestic market, which has a strong demand for coal for electricity production.

It expects to receive another batch of coal from the US in September.

Vinacomin estimated Vietnam must import 12 million tonnes of coal for electricity production in 2020, 30 million tonnes in 2025 and 50 million tonnes in 2030.

Vietnam imported 43.85 million tonnes coal, worth 3.79 billion USD in 2019, representing rises of 91.8 percent and 48.4 percent respectively against 2018. VNS

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.