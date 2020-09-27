Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/09/2020
Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months

27/09/2020    09:30 GMT+7

By September 20 the total amount of foreign investment capital in new and existing projects through adjustment, capital contribution, and share purchases reached a figure of over US$21 billion, equal to 81.1% from last year’s corresponding period.

Of the total 1,947 new projects were the recipient of investment registration certificates, a fall of 29.4% from the same period last year, whilst total registered capital stood at US$10.36 billion, a decline of 5.6% on year.

Most notably, the majority of projects with newly granted and additional investment capital through capital contribution and share purchases endured a fall when compared to the same period last year.

Furthermore, disbursed capital is also in a similar situation, with US$13.76 billion in foreign investment capital being disbursed throughout the nine-month period, equal to 96.8% over the same period from 2019.

"The second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the world and in Vietnam has had a significant impact on the inflow of foreign investment into the nation in recent times," according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Despite this, the agency believes that foreign investors are still maintaining strong production and business activities, whilst remaining confident with regard to the country’s investment environment. Due to these factors, there are still plenty of foreign investors who are keen to make investments in the nation.

 

The Foreign Investment Agency states that foreign financiers have made investments across 18 fields. Of these sectors, the processing and manufacturing industry ranked first, with total investment capital of approximately US$ 9.9 billion, making up 46.6% of the total registered investment capital.

Following this, the electricity production and distribution sector ranked in second with total investment capital of over US$4.3 billion, representing 20.6% of overall registered investment capital. The real estate business, in addition to the wholesaling and retailing sectors, had total registered capital of roughly US$3.2 billion and US$1.3 billion, respectively, with the remaining amount going to various other fields.

During the past nine months, there have been a total of 111 countries and territories investing in the nation. Leading the way is Singapore with a total investment capital of US$6.77 billion, accounting for 32% of total local investment capital, while the Republic of Korea came in second with US$3.17 billion, and China raked third at US$1.87 billion, trailed by Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan (China).

VOV

FDI a major driving force in VN's development

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.  

 
 

.
Contrary to all predictions, modern convenience stores and supermarkets, with powerful financial capability, have not led to the closure of traditional household-run groceries.

Textile FDI down but poised for strong growth: experts

Amid the current health crisis, Vietnam's economy has shown its resilience over past months.

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

The decline in the number of visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many investors to sell their hotels.

Vietnamese exports to US market enjoy vigorous growth

 The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.

Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy 

Sacombank's capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)'s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam's key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Procedures for accessing the Government's credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Procedures for accessing the Government's credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises' need for Government support.

