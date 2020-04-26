Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

Grab Vietnam started providing its four-wheel services (GrabCar, Grab route, GrabTaxi, GrabRent) across the country, except for Ho Chi Minh City from April 23. GrabBike also reopened from April 23 in Hanoi.

Some services of beGroup are getting back to normal including beBike in some provinces and cities; and beCar and rent by hour in the cities of Hanoi, Danang, Can Tho and Quang Ninh province, except for the cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Hai Phong, Vung Tau and the provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong. beGroup inter-provincial service remains suspended.

GoViet has also resumed its two-wheel service – GoBike in Hanoi.

According to Grab, all passengers using its four-wheel-drive service must make a mandatory medical declaration through the Vietnam Health Declaration or NCOVI apps before taking a ride.

Passengers need to disinfect hands, have body temperature checked before boarding a car and wear face masks during the trip on all Grab's two-wheel and four-wheel services. The driver may refuse to serve if passengers fail to comply with these regulations.

Grab’s drivers are required to strictly follow social distancing rules, wear face masks, spray anti-bacteria solution, disinfect vehicles and wash their hands frequently during operation.

The Hanoi Department of Transport authorized from April 23 the resumption of passenger transport services in the city according to the Prime Minister's instruction at a meeting of the government's Standing Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Hanoi’s bus services are also allowed to operate again, but at 20% to 30% of the capacity. Hanoitimes

Hai Yen

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.