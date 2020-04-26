Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders

 
 
27/04/2020    01:04 GMT+7

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders hinh 0

Grab Vietnam started providing its four-wheel services (GrabCar, Grab route, GrabTaxi, GrabRent) across the country, except for Ho Chi Minh City from April 23. GrabBike also reopened from April 23 in Hanoi.

Some services of beGroup are getting back to normal including beBike in some provinces and cities; and beCar and rent by hour in the cities of Hanoi, Danang, Can Tho and Quang Ninh province, except for the cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Hai Phong, Vung Tau and the provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong. beGroup inter-provincial service remains suspended.

GoViet has also resumed its two-wheel service – GoBike in Hanoi.

vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders hinh 1

According to Grab, all passengers using its four-wheel-drive service must make a mandatory medical declaration through the Vietnam Health Declaration or NCOVI apps before taking a ride.

Passengers need to disinfect hands, have body temperature checked before boarding a car and wear face masks during the trip on all Grab's two-wheel and four-wheel services. The driver may refuse to serve if passengers fail to comply with these regulations.

 

Grab’s drivers are required to strictly follow social distancing rules, wear face masks, spray anti-bacteria solution, disinfect vehicles and wash their hands frequently during operation.

The Hanoi Department of Transport authorized from April 23 the resumption of passenger transport services in the city according to the Prime Minister's instruction at a meeting of the government's Standing Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Hanoi’s bus services are also allowed to operate again, but at 20% to 30% of the capacity. Hanoitimes

Hai Yen

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

New decree to better regulate ride-hailing firms

The Government’s new decree on automobile transportation is expected to help get the transportation market back on track, according to the Ministry of Transport.  

 
 

.
BUSINESS 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

BUSINESS 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

BUSINESS 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

BUSINESS 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

BUSINESS 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

BUSINESS 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

BUSINESS 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

BUSINESS 

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

BUSINESS 

The Ministry of Finance forecast a budget overspending at 5-5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, about 1.5-1.6 percentage points higher than the Government’s plan due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS 

Retail sector works to serve more customers online amid COVID-19

BUSINESS 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

BUSINESS 

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

BUSINESS 

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

BUSINESS 

By now, everyone and anyone will have heard of COVID-19 and its terrible impact on society and the global economy. 

BUSINESS 

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS 

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS 

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

BUSINESS 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

