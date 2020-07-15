Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 19:35:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL

15/07/2020    18:05 GMT+7

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
  Ho Chi Minh City is among cities contributing to Vietnam's higher rank in the 2020 Index

Vietnam has becomes a ‘semi-transparent’ real estate market for the first time, being listed among top 10 biggest improvers globally, according to JLL.

In JLL’s biennial Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) 2020, Vietnam’s position has been contributed by higher place of Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest market, said the leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management.

Stephen Wyatt, Country Head of JLL Vietnam, comments on the achievement “It is no surprise that Vietnam has moved from ‘Non-transparent’ to ‘Semi-transparent’ in our latest transparency index.

Over the past 10 years, Vietnam has become a top destination for manufacturing in South East Asia and attracted significant Foreign Investment. Vietnam will need to continue improving rising up the rankings if it wants to attract more Foreign Investment.”

With the new rank, Vietnam is listed among six emerging Asia Pacific markets, the region of the greatest advancement in the Index, namely China (32nd), Thailand (33rd), India (34th), Indonesia (40th), Philippines (44th) and Vietnam (56th).

Launched by JLL and LaSalle since 1999, GRETI has been tracking real estate transparency and championing higher standards. This 11th edition of the GRETI covers 99 countries and territories, and 163 city regions.

This latest survey has been extended to quantify 210 separate elements of transparency, with additional coverage on sustainability and resilience, health and wellness, proptech and alternatives sectors.

Progress in many of Vietnam main cities, mostly Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, has pushed the country into a higher tier: ‘Semi-Transparent’, JLL emphasized.

The 2020 Index is launched at a time of massive economic and societal disruption where the need for transparent processes, accurate and timely data and high ethical standards are in closer focus.

The backdrop of Covid-19 is also ensuring that transparency within Asia Pacific’s real estate legal and regulatory systems is more important than ever to global investors, as they look to deploy approximately US$40 billion in dry powder capital into the region.

According to global property consultant JLL, pressure exists from investors, businesses and consumers to further improve real estate transparency to compete with other asset classes and meet heightened expectations about the industry’s role in providing a sustainable and resilient built environment in the age of Covid-19.

Furthermore, innovative new property technology (proptech) is changing how real estate data is gathered and analyzed and influencing industry transparency at a regulatory level.

 

In both Asia Pacific and outside of the region, JLL’s research concludes that sustainability commitments have become the biggest single driver of real estate transparency globally since 2018.

An increased focus on corporate social responsibility and acknowledgement of the need to create sustainable buildings bring environment, social and governance (ESG) considerations into the mainstream.

Additionally, green building certification systems and energy efficiency standards are widespread in the region’s most transparent markets and the most improved national real estate sectors.

Another key driver of transparency is the volume of real estate market data now available due to the growing adoption of Proptech platforms, digital tools and “big data” techniques.

Although real estate markets have historically faced challenges when implementing new technology, the Covid-19 pandemic is leading to an acceleration in new types of non-standard and high-frequency data – especially relating to health, mobility and space usage – being collected and disseminated in near-real-time.

“As the adoption of proptech and sustainability commitments continue to garner steam, greater transparency gains will be driven by both an evolving regulatory landscape and the collective actions by national real estate industries.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, it will become even more crucial for the real estate industry to work collaboratively with local governments to achieve greater transparency and meet the changing expectations of investors as their appetites shift in accordance to the investment outlook over the next 12 to 18 months,” says Chris Fossick, CEO, JLL Southeast Asia.

The country’s strong economic prospects have drawn significant interest from both occupiers and investors, and that has led to increased competition and service offering from property management companies.

While investment into commercial real estate has inevitably paused during the pandemic, the overarching trend toward rising allocations to this asset class will continue. As investors look to allocate more capital into real estate in this region, transparency becomes even more important, JLL noted. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 