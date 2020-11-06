Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic

06/11/2020    12:37 GMT+7

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

M&A value is expected to fall substantially to just $3.5 billion in 2020.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to 3.5 billion USD due to pandemic hinh anh 1

At the meeting 

This number is only 48.6 percent of 2019’s value of 7.2 billion USD.

The pandemic continues to rage and has enormous impact on the global market, taking its toll on the global M&A market.

Data by MergerMarket showed both deal volume and value declined in the first half of this year, with 6,938 deals worth 901.6 million USD, down 32 percent in volume and 53 percent in value year-on-year.

Speaking at the press meeting on November 5 to introduce the M&A Vietnam Forum 2020, Le Trong Minh, editor-in-chief of Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper and head of the organising committee, said Vietnam’s M&A market is entering a new stage – the new normal – which can see new opportunities.

After more than a decade of strong growth with thousands of transactions and total value of nearly 50 billion USD, M&A activities have proven an efficient channel of raising capital, contributing to Vietnam’s economic restructuring and State-owned enterprises equitisation process.

However, Vietnam is emerging as a safe and attractive investment destination after successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and many opportunities open up, Minh said, emphasising the possible movements of capital out of big but unsafe markets.

 

The M&A wave will be delayed as buyers and sellers cannot meet due to the pandemic, making the deal take longer than expected. Meanwhile, domestic enterprises are trying to find ways to adapt and change business-investment strategies, Minh said.

According to Dang Xuan Minh, chairman of AVM Vietnam, the COVID-19 pandemic and the new normal have driven investors and businesses to adjust their strategies, and increase restructuring activities.

Market insiders predicted M&A value in Vietnam may reach 3-4 billion USD this year but he said the number could be higher if one or two high-value deals are inked.

Data by AVM showed M&A activities are vigorous in the fields of real estate, finance-banking, industry, retail, logistics, agriculture and medical services. Foreign investors have also dominated the market with companies coming from Japan, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

However, Vietnamese companies are actively participating in the market as buyers. In 2018, only 18 per cent of deals were bought by Vietnamese firms while this rate during 2019-20 nearly doubled to 33 per cent.

Investors and businesses in Vietnam still believe in the resilience of the M&A market in the post-pandemic period. According to CMAC Academy’s forecast, the market could see a V-shaped recovery in 2021-22 with value reaching 4.5-5 billion USD next year and 7 billion USD by 2022.

With the theme “Upsurging in the new normal”, M&A Vietnam Forum 2020, taking place on November 24 in HCM City, is expected to attract 500 representatives of domestic and international business and investment funds, who decide and make up 85 per cent of the value of the deals taking place in Vietnam./.VNA

Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

 
 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The government would continue to hold majority stakes at state-owned commercial banks, and maintain presence in companies operating in fields that are essential to the economy.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Industry-trade sector to ensure enough goods for Tet

Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The corporate bond market cooled in September and risks still persist for investors, according to securities companies.

Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam would welcome 21 million international visitors annually, with total revenues exceeding US$60 billion.

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Within one hour, nearly 2,000 products were sold by last cam farmers. In the middle of the pandemic, Truong Thi Tam, a local seller, for the first time tried to sell her goods by livestreaming.

