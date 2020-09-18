Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/09/2020 07:33:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19

25/09/2020    07:30 GMT+7

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Hoa Phat Group of the dollar billionaire Tran Dinh Long has released good news. Its structural steel market share has soared to 32 percent, which means that it took the steel manufacturer only three years to obtain another 10 percent market share instead of seven years as it did in the past to obtain an additional 10 percent.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19

President of Hoa Phat Tran Dinh Long

Finished steel products, ingot steel and corrugated iron all saw sharp increases compared with the same period last year. Corrugated iron had a sharp growth rate of 145 percent, while steel pipe exports in the first eight months of the year reached 13,668 tons, a y-o-y increase of 23.3 percent.

Hoa Sen Group of Le Phuoc Vu has reported sharp increases in revenue and profit in the first nine months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year (April 1 – June 30, 2020).

Analysts said the good news is Vietnam’s businesses are not only doing well in the domestic market, but also have increased exports to large markets, including China.

Hoa Phat has recently increased steel exports to India, the US, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, and to new markets such as Kenya, Ghana in Africa, and China.

In May 2020, Hoa Phat for the first time received a big order of exporting 120,000 tons of ingot steel, worth over VND1 trillion, to China. The order came at a time when the business community was facing big difficulties because of Covid-19.

Prior to that, analysts warned that Chinese steel would flood the Vietnamese market in the post-Covid-19 period. But what is happening shows the opposite: Vietnam’s steel is being shipped to China.

 

In 2019, Hoa Phat exported 195,000 tons of ingot steel, of which 190,000 tons went to China. Ingot steel exports have increased sharply since the beginning of the year, not only to China, but to ASEAN countries as well.

Chinese steel mills need big billet supplies at reasonable prices to produce more steel products to take full advantage of the Chinese government's accelerating public investment, aiming to boost economic growth in the country in the context of Covid-19.

Hoa Phat has also begun exporting steel products to Africa after entering choosy markets, including Japan and the US.

Hoa Phat and Hoa Sen were the two corporations making big profits in H1, while many other businesses were struggling to survive amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoa Phat reported post-tax profit of VND2.743 trillion in Q2, up by 35 percent, the highest quarterly profit Hoa Phat has gained so far. 

V. Ha

Stagnated construction leads to large steel inventories

Stagnated construction leads to large steel inventories

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many construction and real estate projects being delayed, resulting in large inventories of construction materials, especially steel.

Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress

Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress

The global coronavirus developments coupled with the falling demand are adding more pressure for some steelmakers to lay idle their projects, cut products, or ponder mergers and acquisitions strategies to ensure their cash.

 
 

Other News

.
Tax management needs realistic solutions
Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

Falling in with local consumption habits
Falling in with local consumption habits
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ten years after the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in 2009, with import tariffs removed already, 

Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Since credit has been growing slowly because of low demand from businesses, commercial banks have increased the number of consumer loans to ‘liberate’ their plentiful capital.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Despite market gyrations, Southeast Asia and Vietnam especially remain on the radar of high-calibre foreign investors.

Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.

11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Leather & footwear sector unlikely to meet US$24bln export target

First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 