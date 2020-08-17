Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/08/2020 15:26:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope

18/08/2020    14:06 GMT+7

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

The image of walking a tightrope can be used to describe the tough situation the economy in the first seven months of the year.

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the industrial production index in the first seven months increased by 2.6 percent only, the lowest growth rate in many years.

A lot of key industrial products saw sharp declines, including natural gas by 8.8 percent, motorbikes 7.7 percent, clothes 7.1 percent, mobile phones 6.3 percent, LPG 5.4 percent, rolled steel 4.9 percent and animal feed 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported that 30.8 million workers were affected in H1 because of Covid-19. Of this, 2.6 million workers lost jobs and 17.6 million workers saw their income fall.

Vietnam’s economy in the last 35 years of doi moi (renovation) has not witnessed such a low growth rate. Economists warned that the downward trend will continue.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the industrial production index in the first seven months increased by 2.6 percent only, the lowest growth rate in many years.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has pointed out four challenges for the economy. First, the recession may continue as the world’s economy is uncertain and it may recover more slowly than initially hoped.

Second, the recovery of export and investment attraction will be slow.

 

Third, the service and tourism services, which began a recovery after social distancing, may slow down again.

It also warned that bad debts may increase again and climb to 3.6-4 percent of total outstanding loans by the end of 2020, or even higher in the future if the epidemic escalates, causing difficulties to production and business activities.

“Industrial production has slowed down after gaining impressive growth last month. Seafood exports are still meeting difficulties. The service sector began recovering thanks to the domestic demand stimulus policy and the high tourism season in summer. However, when the season ends and if Covid-19 breaks out again, the situation will be very difficult,” said MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung.

IHS Markit has reported that Vietnam’s PMI (purchasing managers’ index) in July was 47.6, a 3.5 score decrease from the month before because of the sharp fall in the number of orders. The figure indicates that industrial production and export growth will continue slowing down in the time to come, thus affecting Vietnam’s economy.

Nguyen Dinh Cung, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said that Vietnam’s economic growth rate would be low and may see a 35-year record low this year.

In the immediate time, because of the pandemic, people will restrict travel and cut spending, which will lead to weaker demand. Meanwhile, public investment remains stagnant.

Kim Chi

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy

International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Tuesday they have granted a US$70 million loan to Vietnamese Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp). 

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

 
 

Other News

.
Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Having an IPO (initial public offering) is an unfulfilled dream for startups because they are all incurring losses, experts said.

Experts make different predictions on market trend
Experts make different predictions on market trend
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation

Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Capital has become very cheap with the Vietnam dong interest rates in the interbank market having fallen to a four-year record low, according to the Vietnam Interbank Market Research Association.

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Though the gold price has soared recently, gold miners have mysteriously incurred losses.

Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies
Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 

New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Despite several industries being hard hit by the negative impact of COVID-19 epidemic, the agricultural sector is anticipated to enjoy a rebound thanks to export opportunities brought about by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Steel sector seeks entry into EU market

McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The newest report by global consultancy McKinsey & Co. has just highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts of intensifying climate hazards for Asian countries, including Vietnam, 

Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The lobby of a hotel on Hang Be Street in the heart of Hanoi that used to be full of tourists is now filled with furniture.

Two electricity options offered for household consumers
Two electricity options offered for household consumers
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

While in developed markets, corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam it is still in a very early stage of development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 