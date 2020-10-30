Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/10/2020 15:17:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045

30/10/2020    13:42 GMT+7

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 hinh anh 1

Vice President of the Vietnam Energy Association Nguyen Van Vy gave this estimate at a forum on solutions to develop renewable energy held in Hanoi on October 28.

Development of clean and renewable energy is an irreversible trend around the world, changing the structure of the energy sector. Many countries around the world have urgently developed and implemented policies to promote renewable energy with a long-term vision, investing in human resources, technology and finance-credits towards building a low carbon economy.

Vietnam has many favourable conditions to develop different renewable energy sources. The annual average number of sunshine hours in the North ranges from 1,500-1,700 hours and up to 2,700 hours in the South Central provinces. Solar radiation density varies between 3,000 and 5,000 kCal/m2/day.

The Earth Win Map estimates more than 39 percent of Vietnam’s land area has an average annual wind speed of over 63/s at an altitude of 65m and 8 per cent of the land area has an average wind speed of over 7m/s, which is suitable for large wind power stations.

According to Vy, as Vietnam’s economy continued growing quickly, demand for primary energy sources is expected to increase by 4.6 per cent per year, from 105 MTOE (million tonnes of oil equivalent) in 2020 to 321 MTOE by 2045.

Over the past 10 years, electricity production has increased by more than 2.3 times, from 101.4 billion kWh in 2010 to nearly 235 billion kWh in 2019. Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to continue rising, at an average rate of 5.6 percent per year from 245 billion kWh in 2020 to 950 billion kWh by 2045.

“Although the rate of fossil fuel use in electricity production is forecast to decrease, fossil fuel sources (coal and gas) still account for a large proportion. This will put great pressure on exhausted natural resources, and the increasing demand for fuel imports for electricity generation will greatly affect climate change and energy security,” Vy said.

“Therefore, the development of renewable energy should be paid higher attention for rapid development in the future.”

 

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 55-NQ/TW on Vietnam’s national energy development strategy to 2045, issued in February this year, has set a target for renewable energy to account for about 15-20 percent of total electricity supply by 2030 and 25-30 percent by 2045.

To achieve these goals, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has advised and submitted to the Prime Minister for promulgation mechanisms to encourage the development of wind power, biomass power, power generation from solid waste and solar power.

Such policies include support mechanisms for purchasing biomass, solar and wind power, incentives for corporate income tax, import tax, VAT tax and land-use tax.

Data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) showed by the end of September, the installed capacity of wind power reached 485MW, solar power 5,829MW, biomass power 169MQ.

Ending September, electricity generated from wind power reached 630 million kWh, solar power 7,274 million kWh, biomass power 303 million kWh, accounting for 4.4 percent of total electricity output nationwide.

As for rooftop solar power, by mid-October more than 57,000 systems have been installed with a total capacity of 1,747MWp.

Do Duc Quan, deputy director of MoIT’s Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy, said the orientation in the future will focus on developing policies, transmission infrastructure and system operation regulations.

“In terms of policies, large-scale renewable energy projects will apply the bidding mechanism following which a selected developer will be the one offering the lowest electricity price from ground-mounted and floating solar power projects,” Quan said.

According to him, the bidding mechanism will take more time but be more fair and transparent for investors, ensuring harmony between the number of renewable energy power projects and capacity of transmission grids./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter’s businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam emerges as FDI hub in Asia: Eurasian Times

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Dong Nai to open three huge industrial parks

Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Demand for organic products has been rising sharply globally including in Vietnam, and this is good news for businesses investing in them, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The mobile advertising market in Vietnam is expected to reach $211 million by the end of this year, according to the “Vietnam Mobile & Smartphone Application Report in the first half of 2020” released by Appota Group.

Crafting a complete framework for online services
Crafting a complete framework for online services
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Some articles of draft Decree No.72/2013/ND-CP regarding the management, provision and use of internet services and online information have come up against contrasting opinions, mostly from overseas companies providing related services in Vietnam. 

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) of Nguyen Thanh Phuong has been showing signs of decline recently, but the stock market is brightening with strong liquidity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Industry - trade sector to ensure enough goods for traditional lunar new year

Explore “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” at MM Mega Market
Explore “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” at MM Mega Market
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) has announced the program “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” that aims to bring the cultural experiences and cuisine of Thailand to Vietnam at a time when international travel is limited.

Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked the State capital management committee to soon move its ownership of the Transport Hospital JSC to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC).

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The handover ceremony of the GPPD factory project between the general contractor - WorldSteel Group and the investor - GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. took place on October 19 at Becamex Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 