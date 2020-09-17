Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:49:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported

19/09/2020    16:09 GMT+7

Vietnamese businesses on Wednesday announced the first batches of passion fruit and coffee exported to Europe following the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam’s first batch of coffee under EVFTA exported
A farmer checks the quality of coffee in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highland) province of Gia Lai. — VNA/VNS Photo

Under the agreement, the EU has eliminated tariffs on all unroasted or roasted coffee products, down from 7 per cent-11 per cent to zero per cent, while processed coffee products decreased from 9 per cent-12 per cent to zero per cent after the agreement took effect on August 1, 2020.

Coffee has geographical indication of Vietnam with protection committed by the EU when the EVFTA is officially put into effect. This is a huge competitive advantage for Vietnam’s coffee industry with competitors in the EU market.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh has built a project to develop coffee specialties and the coffee processing industry, and national brands for Vietnamese coffee products.

Doanh said Vietnam’s coffee export value to the EU market is estimated at nearly US$76 million in August, up 34.7 per cent compared to the previous month. “This is an impressive figure after the EVFTA came into effect on August 1.”

He said Vietnam’s coffee industry will ensure it meets the requirements of the EU market, especially standards for quality and sustainable development, making the country a reference point for global Robusta coffee.

 

Coffee is one of the 13 main agricultural products of Vietnam. The coffee industry contributes 3 per cent to the country's GDP, creating jobs and stable incomes for over 600,000 farming households, contributing to socio-economic development and poverty reduction in the Central Highlands, the coffee hub of Vietnam, and other coffee growing regions.

Vietnam has been the second largest coffee exporter in the world and the world leader in Robusta coffee exports for many years, achieving regular export turnover of over $3 billion per year (accounting for 17.4 per cent in volume and 9.5 per cent of world coffee export value).

Vietnamese coffee is present in more than 80 countries and territories. The EU is Vietnam’s largest coffee market, accounting for 40 per cent of the total volume and 38 per cent of total value of the country. In the past five years, the export value to the EU has reached between $1.2 billion - $1.4 billion per year.  VNS

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact

Despite being one of the world’s leading coffee exporting countries, Vietnam has not delved deep into processing to raise the added value of the popular product.

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

 
 

Other News

.
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

Opportunities await VN husbandry sector over next decade
Opportunities await VN husbandry sector over next decade
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

The outlook for Vietnam's livestock market was bright over the next ten years as the population grows to nearly 107 million with an average income of US$10,000, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

Chinese funds pour money into Vietnamese market
Chinese funds pour money into Vietnamese market
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

Many Chinese funds are pouring capital into the Vietnamese stock market because of low valuations and further loosening of foreign ownership in the near future.

Right adjustment could help Vietnam back as high-performing economy: McKinsey
Right adjustment could help Vietnam back as high-performing economy: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

COVID-19 has interrupted the country’s journey to become a high-performing economy, but the right structural adjustments could help get it back on track, according to McKinsey & Company, a leading US consultant firm.

Businesses must understand trade remedy implications, says expert
Businesses must understand trade remedy implications, says expert
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

International trade remedies are used by many countries to protect their domestic industries, especially now production has stalled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The pandemic and a positive outlook
The pandemic and a positive outlook
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

Vietnam to lift monopoly, electricity prices to be determined by market
Vietnam to lift monopoly, electricity prices to be determined by market
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has received many questions related to electricity pricing, including retail prices for household use and price adjustment frequency.

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

Mining industry unable to enjoy tax incentives

Rise for national pride
Rise for national pride
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.

Some businesses still thrive amid COVID-19
Some businesses still thrive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Many consumer goods and food retailers are opening new shops, while others have had to shut down and give back retail premises to landlords.

Apartment selling prices on the rise in Hanoi
Apartment selling prices on the rise in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Apartment prices have increased to a new level, particularly in center city areas.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 17
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Measures needed to support COVID-19-hit enterprises

Vietnam’s breeding farms: pigs eat ginseng, buffaloes drink wine
Vietnam’s breeding farms: pigs eat ginseng, buffaloes drink wine
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

At some breeding farms in Vietnam, livestock is raised in a special way: eels are bred in plastic cans, pigs eat ginseng and listen to music, and buffaloes drink wine every morning.

COVID-19 woes: Footwear exports likely to fall short of target
COVID-19 woes: Footwear exports likely to fall short of target
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Footwear exports this year are unlikely to hit the target of US$24 billion because of the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FTAs help attract more foreign investors to Vietnam
FTAs help attract more foreign investors to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed with its partners have been an important factor attracting foreign investments to the country.

Real estate businesses struggling amid pandemic
Real estate businesses struggling amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

The severe economic blows from COVID-19 have forced scores of businesses to suspend operations and even file for bankruptcy, with real estate companies among the hardest hit.

Gov’t to ask NA to waive charges for water exploitation rights
Gov’t to ask NA to waive charges for water exploitation rights
BUSINESSicon  16/09/2020 

Thousands of businesses will not have to pay for the right to exploit water this year if a plan submitted by the Government is approved by the National Assembly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 16
BUSINESSicon  16/09/2020 

ADB cuts Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.8% in 2020

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 