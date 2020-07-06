Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges

08/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.

A study of ILO International Labor Organization) and ADB (Asian Development Bank) found that AEC would help Vietnam’s GDP grow by 14.5 percent more by 2025 and the number of jobs increase by 10.5 percent.

Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges



With EVFTA, the average job demand for skilled workers is expected to increase by 28 percent, while the figures are 23 percent for low skilled workers and 13 percent for highly skilled workers. There would be opportunities to improve millions of lives.

The Institute of Labor Science and Social Affairs predicted that with EVFTA, in 2021-2030, Vietnam would have 18,000-19,000 more jobs a year, mostly in the production and service sector.

In HCM City, according to the Center for Human Resource Forecast and Labor Market Information, in 2020-2025, the city needs 310,000-330,000 jobs each year, including 140,000 new jobs. The worker demand is expected to increase because the city continues to maintain high growth and supports small and medium enterprises, and startups.

The demand for workers in four groups of industries, including electronics - IT, mechanical engineering, chemicals – plastics – rubber, and food and foodstuff processing account for 21 percent.

A report shows that from now to 2025, HCM City will need 12,400-13,200 workers in the healthcare sector a year, 52,700-56,100 workers in technical consultancy, and 12,400-13,200 workers in architecture and construction engineering.

Meanwhile, the demand in nine business and service fields account for 55 percent, and the remaining 24 percent belongs to biotechnology, architecture – construction engineering, textile & garment – footwear, fashion design, communication technology, agricultural technology and seafood processing


In addition, electronics - information technology, services - warehousing, trade, tourism, finance - banking, insurance, architecture, construction and environment also continue to attract human resources.

 

Staff working in these fields are mostly those with high technical and professional qualifications, intensive training, high level of knowledge and good skills training, and good foreign language skills.

Experts warned that though worker demand is on the rise, it will not be easy to find good jobs.

In the context of 4.0 industry, businesses have to apply high technology and adjust the production process to adapt to the new circumstances. They will need workers with professional and technical qualifications, equipped with many skills.

AEC and EVFTA have created an ‘open labor market’ in which workers can move freely and seek job opportunities in member countries.

There are eight occupations that can freely move within ASEAN through similar recognition agreements, including accountants, architects, practitioners of medicine, nurses, dentists, technical consultants, surveyors, and jobs in the travel industry.

Mai Lan 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

 
 

“Covid-19 has given e-commerce a push,” said Nguyen Thuy Anh from the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

If large businesses cannot pay their debts, they may put pressure on banks to lower requirements for loans.

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

