Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 17:49:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May

 
 
01/06/2020    17:42 GMT+7

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI) rose ten index points in May, posting 42.7 up from April's record low of 32.7, signaling a much softer decline in business conditions than in the previous month, according to a joint report by Nikkei and IHS Markit. 

The 50 neutral mark indicates no change from the previous month, while a reading below 50 indicates contractions and above 50 points to an expansion.

The latest data, however, indicated that the health of the sector continued to deteriorate at a rapid rate.

Disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic led to a sixth successive monthly decline in manufacturing production, and one that was substantial. That said, the fall was much softer than seen in April as some firms resumed operations.

Similar trends were seen with regards to new orders, with the rate of contraction remaining rapid but easing from the record seen in April. Some respondents highlighted particular weakness in demand for new export orders, which fell more quickly than total new business.

A further sharp reduction in new orders meant that spare capacity remained evident in the sector. As a result, manufacturers maintained a cautious approach to hiring, often opting not to replace workers who had resigned. Staffing levels decreased for the fourth month running.

Manufacturers also continued to scale back their purchasing activity and inventories of both purchases and finished goods, albeit in each case to lesser extents than in April.

 

Supply-chain disruption due to Covid-19 remained a key feature of the survey in May, with vendor delivery times lengthening markedly again. Panelists reported particular difficulty in securing imported items.

The scarcity of some materials placed some upwards pressure on input costs during the month. Input prices decreased for the second month running, but only marginally. Where a fall in input costs was recorded, respondents often linked this to lower oil prices.

Manufacturers reduced their own selling prices, as has been the case in each month since February. Although easing from that seen in April, the rate of decline in charges was marked. According to respondents, discounts were offered to try to attract new business.

With Covid-19 brought under control in Vietnam, there was tentative optimism among manufacturers that production would increase over the coming year. This followed a negative outlook in the previous month. That said, sentiment was still the second-lowest since the question was added to the survey in April 2012 amid concerns that the impacts of the pandemic will linger.

“The success Vietnam has had in bringing the Covid-19 outbreak in the country under control means that the economy can begin along the road to recovery. That said, the PMI data for May suggest that the road will be a long one, with the manufacturing sector remaining in contraction mode midway through the second quarter of the year, albeit the decline was much softer than the record seen in April,” said Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

“The return to growth will likely be gradual, with little support coming from export markets in the near-term at least as the pandemic continues to affect large parts of the world," he added. Hanoitimes

Nguyen Tung

Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies

Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies

Vietnam's manufacturing sector saw an unprecedented downturn in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei.

Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies

Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector saw an intensification of the downturn last month with Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) decreasing to 32.7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).  

 
 

Other News

.
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend the expiry for locomotives and carriages by three years.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Resolution No. 84.

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 