Vietnam's North-South Expressway project gets fresh air

 
 
20/05/2020    14:52 GMT+7

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

Despite recent concerns over financial feasibility, the Vietnamese government’s latest strong commitment to accelerate public investment will increase bankability for the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway, enabling its construction to begin in August.

 Vietnam is trying to expand its expressway network to stimulate investment and economic growth.

The National Assembly (NA) will start its May session on May 20, with one of the focuses to be the vote on the conversion of financing mechanism of eight sections of the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway from public-private partnership (PPP) into public investment which is attracting attention among the public and investors over its feasibility amid the state budget constraints.  

The vote will take place in the context that the country is taking a number of bold measures to recover economic activity, in which acceleration of public investment will be one of the five key focuses, thus it is expected to make the project more ebullient and desirable.

At the online dialogue on May 9 between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and thousands of businesses, the government leader showed his strong determination to step up disbursement of a huge amount of public investment in key projects, especially the labor-intensive ones to cut unemployment and underemployment and stimulate economic growth.

“This hefty commitment is timely as not only Vietnam but also other countries worldwide are advancing infrastructure projects and public investment to create jobs for the locals and for the economy to recover,” senior economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said, citing the US as an outstanding example. The Trump administration plans a huge allocation of billions of US dollars for infrastructure projects in a move to generate jobs and deal with unemployment which has amounted to over 30 million people over recent weeks.

Echoing Hieu’s view, many experts agreed that Vietnam is not an exception of this aggressive public spending. The country is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. This is a good opportunity for investors.
This belief is reinforced when the Ministry of Transport (MoT) said that, “When the NA approves the financing mechanism conversion, it will ratify budget for these projects. The government will then take steps to secure its financing, part of which comes from the state budget and the other perhaps from loans from local and international credit institutions."

Definitely, the government’s new undertaking will create a fresh air for the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway, thus hopefully easing recent concerns over its bankability because of state budget constraints, and enabling the construction to begin in August 2020 as planned by the MoT.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) raised concerns over the limited state funding for the development of the key national transport project after the proposal of the MoT to transform funding mechanism from PPP to public investment for infrastructure projects. The MoF proved that in case the proposal is okayed , the number of wholly state-funded sections will rise from three to six, thus increasing total public investment and site clearance costs to VND54.36 trillion (US$2.36 billion).

Meanwhile, the mid-term public investment fund approved by the NA is VND55 trillion (US$2.39 billion). This means that there would be almost no funding left for converting the financing mechanism of other road sections from PPP to public funding in the 2016-2020 period.
According to economists, as the pandemic has caused a plunge of 6% in tax revenue in January-April, arranging enough funding for public investment projects would be a serious headache.    

 

The construction of the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway, which is 2,109km long, implies a cost VND118.71 trillion (US$5.16 billion). It comprises 11 sub-projects (three of which will be state-funded) and has so far attracted big interest among domestic and international investors. Despite strong attention, the project is tied down to difficulties in mobilizing private investment due to high risk of losses and the lack of supporting legal framework. Both investors and lenders want a guarantee mechanism, minimum return commitments, and foreign exchange conversion guarantees – all of which are missing from current rules.

In fact, the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway is not the only PPP transport project that gets stuck. A series of Buil-Operate-Transfer (BOT) transport schemes with better financial plans than the eight PPP sections are being at a standstill for falling short of credit, such as Huu Nghi-Chi Lang, Van Don-Mong Cai, and Trung Luong- My Thuan.

Investors hope that with the government’s giving top priority to increase disbursement of public investment, and hasten key transport and infrastructure projects, these projects’ credit problems will be solved soon, while opening new opportunities for investors.

Until then, they have to wait for the outcome from the NA voting. Possibly, a new scenario may happen. 

According to the MoT, it will make available a list of expressway projects calling for private investment in the near future, and is preparing sufficient state funding to join private investors in these projects.

This year, the MoT plans to kick off 18 transport projects with the total investment capital of around VND92.38 trillion (US$4 billion). They will include the aforementioned expressway project, and railway schemes with planned funding of up to VND15 trillion (US$652 million), as well as Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Hanoitimes

Minh Tung

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

.
The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

VN footwear companies unsure about the future

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

Banks aid 318,000 COVID-19 affected borrowers

Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to $600 per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-25 recently approved by Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung.

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billion

Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.

Lack of good news to slow market growth: analysts

Local stocks are expected to keep rising this week but their growth would be slower as goods news dries up.

Mobile money to boom in Vietnam

The government of Vietnam is moving ahead with a plan to put mobile money into use to reduce social contact and cash circulation.

VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people's domestic consumption.

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

Vietnamese, US footwear firms to discuss trade amid pandemic

Measures proposed to promote casino operations

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

