Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/10/2020 17:23:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar

26/10/2020    17:20 GMT+7

Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) market growth returns to its pre-Covid-19 level in the short term.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the packaged food sector is leading FMCG market growth, expanding 26% in the past three quarters, and is expected to grow 16% in post-Covid-19, promising great opportunities by capturing new in-home occasions, according to the latest report by Kantar Worldpanel Division.

 Source: Worldpanel Division, October 2020. Screenshot: NM

Based on Worldpanel data, within packaged food sector, snacking products still remains double-digital growth in terms of value and volume in the first nine months of 2020 in both Vietnam’s urban and rural areas. 

Among hot categories, personal care recorded 13% growth in the period. Beverage market has recovered with 8% growth in post-Covid-19 in four cities (including Hanoi, Danang, Can Tho and Ho Chi Minh City), while still struggled to bounce back in rural areas in post lockdown periods. 

  Source: Worldpanel Division, October 2020. Screenshot: NM

In the short term, not much impact has been seen from the second wave of Covid-19 starting in central Vietnam areas at the end of July. The market growth is getting back to its pre-Covid level, the report noted, and there could be a continued slowdown in the last quarter of 2020 as consumers might delay purchases, especially in central rural areas where consumer spending would be further affected by the flood and typhoons.

 
   Source: Worldpanel Division, October 2020. Screenshot: NM

Notably, Kantar showed retail growth is cooling across all channels. With its value growth of 65%, online channel continues to gain share and is the fastest growing format post the social-distancing period. Following are drug stores (53%), pharmacy (33%), minimarket (22%), hyper & super (15%), cash & carry (14%) and wet market (14%). 

  Source: Worldpanel Division, October 2020. Screenshot: NM

The report also highlighted that due to the global pandemic, the desire to live more sustainably might affect Vietnamese purchase behaviors post Covid-19. About 57% Vietnamese surveyed shoppers said that they stopped buying some products/ services because of their impact on the environment or society. Meanwhile, the world figure is 41%. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters
EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Two months after taking effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has brought back several opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. 

Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company (JSC) has opposed the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s application of anti-dumping tariffs on its frozen shrimp exports.

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

Virtual and real metrics
Virtual and real metrics
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed adding some indexes not yet stated in the statutory economic criteria, such as per capita gross domestic product (GDP), contribution of TFP to growth and labor productivity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The United States is Vietnam’s key export market. When U.S. consumers had to stay at home due to Covid-19 and slash spending, Vietnam’s exporters struggled. 

High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Smuggled low-quality components in electric bikes pose high risks for users in traffic and adversely affect domestic production.

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

The businesses of Doan Nguyen Duc, or ‘boss Duc’ as he is called in Vietnam, have been facing difficulties. Although the owner of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group has had to sell many assets, he remains a stock billionaire.

SCIC works on government fund plan
SCIC works on government fund plan
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 