Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 20:55:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows

 
 
09/06/2020    18:32 GMT+7

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Nguyen Mai, senior economist and chairman of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises, scrutinises the opportunities for Vietnam in the current circumstances.

1495p7 vietnams pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Nguyen Mai, senior economist and chairman of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises

The government has been considering forming a special taskforce to greet new investment flow for post-pandemic times. How can this be successfully carried out?

Two opinion channels exist about the movement. The first insists that the China+1 story has in fact existed for a century now, but that people appear to be more energised today. The advocates of this stance assumed that the United States or Japan have the policy, even forking out billions of US dollars, to secure their businesses back into home countries and not moving to third countries, so we should not be too optimistic.

There are now up to 40 million unemployed people in the US. If the situation worsens, the Trump administration will want to coax US investors into heading back home.

Japan is likely to incur an economic recession, so this country will willingly splash $2.2 billion to draw their businesses back home. But even with this, I believe not many Japanese or US companies will return. That is because China has been the market with the fullest potential by virtue of its population size, high technology development level, good workforce, and sizeable groups such as Alibaba and Huawei.

The possibility for a shift in capital flows from China to Japan or the US therefore would not be significant, perhaps just hovering around 10-15 per cent of their respective total investment value into China, or even lower.

Just a tiny portion at around 3-5 per cent find doing business in China increasingly tougher due to high costs and the country’s current policy giving more support to local businesses considering moving out of China to other lucrative destinations.

Given the fact that the total foreign direct investment (FDI) sum in China currently stands at around $2 trillion, 5 per cent of this equals $100 billion which is quite remarkable. Last year disbursed FDI volumes into Vietnam came to just more than $20 billion, compared to $140 billion in volume to China.

This signifies that objectively investment flow massively moving out from China would be unlikely as it still proves a major market, but the shift at a level of 3-5 per cent is also quite significant for us. I, therefore, uphold the second opinion channel that Vietnam has a real chance to hail the investment flow moving out of China, and that capital flow is different from the usual capital growth as seen before the pandemic.

Competition in FDI attraction is unpredictable, particularly now when funding flows are down on a global scale. Experts assume it may not be easy for our country to secure this capital flow. Is that truly the case?

Not only Vietnam but many countries, particularly the two economies of India and Indonesia, want to seize the upper hand in FDI attraction.

 

India has proclaimed being ready to host 1,000 large factories, and prepared well in terms of land and others to accommodate them. This country has many advantages over Vietnam – for instance, its IT capacity is better than Vietnam, having the highest number of annually trained engineers and workforce. Besides having fruitful human resources, India also reports a cheaper workforce than Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Indonesia houses nearly 300 million people. The Indonesian president pays special regard to FDI attraction as he directly signs such projects. The country has also announced the creation of a ready-to-serve 4,000-hectare tech park to accommodate high-tech projects moving out of China.

Irrespective of other countries, just these two heavyweight rivals prove the heat of competition. It is therefore important to make adequate and objective assessments about our advantages to take suitable action.

What are Vietnam’s advantages, and what must be done for us to grasp this valued opportunity?

We have both inherent and fresh advantages. Undeniably, Vietnam prevails over others in terms of political stability, stable economy and monetary system, low inflation, high growth level, abundant workforce, and more.

More recently, via the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a successful model in containing the issue, attesting that our country has the capacity and innovative mindset to prevent global threats.

Also, local businesses are resilient. The country has posted growth despite having millions of labourers losing jobs, and tens of thousands of businesses either going bust or temporarily ceasing operations.

In the first quarter this year, the economy expanded 3.82 per cent and is expected to grow at least 2.7 per cent based on a recent forecast from the International Monetary Fund for the whole year, or 4.5-5 per cent under government projections. This factor shows that Vietnamese firms are quite flexible and resilient, helping the economy to bounce back quickly post-pandemic.

In the past, we might have missed out on a number of opportunities, but the current ones are worthy so we must try our best to avail of the chances. VIR

Nguyen Mai

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

 
 

Other News

.
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With the number of foreign travelers decreasing sharply and legal problems remaining unsettled, the condotel market is the 'darkest' part of the real estate market.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

During Covid-19, investors become hesitant to pour capital into the economy in general and startups in particular. The startups living on fund raising will not be able to survive, according to Clever Group president Nguyen Khanh Trinh.

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 