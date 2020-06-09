Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines hinh anh 1

Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) newspaper said Vietnamese NA deputies agreed to ratify the EVFTA – the most comprehensive agreement the EU has ever concluded with a developing country and the second between the bloc and a Southeast Asian nation.

Since the European Parliament (EP) approved the agreement in February, it can enter into force in early August, according to the article.

Initially, around two-thirds of all tariffs will be removed under the EVFTA, and after seven to 10 years, almost all goods will be exempted from taxes, it said.

Handelblatt newspaper also said the Vietnamese legislature’s ratification of the EVFTA would help eliminate tariffs imposed on most of the emerging Asian nation’s exports to the EU.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt newspaper said trade experts from the EP have applauded the Vietnamese legislature’s final approval of the EVFTA after eight years of negotiations.

It quoted Bernd Lange, Chairman of the EP’s International Trade Committee, as saying that with the decision by Vietnam, the EU can initiate changes through tightening the bilateral ties.

 

The EP’s EVFTA rapporteur Geert Bourgeois was also quoted by the newspaper as saying that this is a great opportunity for European exporters and investors.

Meanwhile, the website of the Austrian Economic Chambers said with the EVFTA ratified in Vietnam, Austrian firms will find it easier to access the Southeast Asian market.

Vietnam’s economy growth exceeded 7 percent, the article noted, adding that it is a network economy that has competitiveness, with the growing middle class and young, dynamic workforce.

Vietnam will be a centre of technologies and a start-up incubator in Asia, it stressed.

The same day, Reuters news agency also ran an article titled “Vietnam ratifies free trade deal with the EU”, saying the agreement will open up Vietnam’s services, including post, banking and shipping and public procurement markets.

The World Bank said in May the EVFTA could boost Vietnam’s gross domestic product and exports by 2.4 percent and 12 percent respectively by 2030 and lift hundreds of thousands of people out of poverty, according to the article.

Such benefits are particularly urgent to lock in positive economic gains as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank reportedly said./.VNA

 
 

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the number of foreign travelers decreasing sharply and legal problems remaining unsettled, the condotel market is the 'darkest' part of the real estate market.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

During Covid-19, investors become hesitant to pour capital into the economy in general and startups in particular. The startups living on fund raising will not be able to survive, according to Clever Group president Nguyen Khanh Trinh.

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

