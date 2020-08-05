Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/08/2020    15:06 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that textile production increased by 1.8 per cent, while clothing production decreased by 4.6 per cent in the first seven months of this year over the same period last year.


 
 

Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters

Garment products for export at Duc Giang Corp, an affiliate of Viet Nam Textile and Garment Group.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the textile industry still faced many difficulties due to the shortage of export orders.

Notably, as of July, many textile enterprises have not had orders for the last two quarters of the year for high-value products such as suits and high-end shirts.

Meanwhile, masks and protective clothings have been considered a saviour for many garment enterprises in the second quarter, although the current price has fallen sharply due to excess supply worldwide.

 

Viet Nam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) forecasted that the country's textile and garment exports in the last six months of the year would continue to decrease by 14-18 per cent over the same period last year.

It also forecasted the total export turnover of the whole year is about US$32.75 billion, down about 16 per cent compared to last year. — VNS

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2

After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

 
 

.
Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.

New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The common retail power price is expected to be applied at the beginning of next year together with the current tiered pricing mechanism, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Industrial production index growth at lowest level for many years

Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Amid the new COVID-19 outbreak, experts have suggested the Government offer another credit support package to help enterprises, especially large businesses in key areas.

VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Multiple tra fish companies suffered losses due to falling export prices and lower orders, focusing instead on the domestic market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.

Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

How can VN night-time economy develop?
How can VN night-time economy develop?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.

Local F&amp;B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Eatery and beverage shops learned from experiences from the April lockdown and have prepared for the new difficult period.

Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has sent an urgent petition to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade about congestion of wooden planks

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances

Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

