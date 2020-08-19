Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 13:05:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA

20/08/2020    12:00 GMT+7

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

HOREA, reviewing sales of real estate products to foreign individuals and institutions in the last five years (2015-2020) by 17 large real estate firms, estimates that the transactions of the 17 firms accounted for 70-80 percent of total transactions with foreigners, about 14,800-16,000 products.

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA

Of these, the top five real estate firms sold 10,500 products, or 85.7 percent of the total products sold to foreigners. HCM City attracted the most foreign buyers, with 80 percent of total transactions with foreigners.

Meanwhile, a report of the Ministry of Construction about the property market in the last 10 years (2009-2019) showed that 5,000 housing projects with 3.77 million products were built. As many as 787,000 products could be developed in each 5-year development period.

As such, if noting that foreigners bought 16,000 products in the last five years, the figure accounts for only 2 percent of total supply in the market.

HOREA said that there was no ‘wave’ of foreigners buying houses in Vietnam in the last five years.

Only high-end and modern urban areas and apartment buildings with sufficient facilities, located in advantageous positions for transport, can attract foreign buyers.

According to the association, housing project developers have been strictly following the regulation on selling no more than 30 percent of total apartments in projects to foreigners.

At projects where sales to foreigners have hit the ceiling of 30 percent, other foreigners have to sign long-term lease contracts valid for 50 years.

 
The Ministry of Public Security has also warned about management of the sale and purchase of condotels, tourist villas and officetels. Real estate developers often sell these products as they cannot meet conditions, thus raising risks for buyers.

As the real estate market has been facing difficulties because of the pandemic, the Ministry of Construction has proposed amending the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, increasing the number of products that foreigners can own in every apartment building, and allowing foreigners to own tourism real estate in Vietnam.

Regarding the proposal, HOREA said one should not be under the illusion that foreigners will rush to buy housing in Vietnam. Statistics show that transactions related to foreigners just account for 2 percent of total transactions.

The Ministry of Public Security has also warned about management of the sale and purchase of condotels, tourist villas and officetels. Real estate developers often sell these products as they cannot meet conditions, thus raising risks for buyers.

HOREA has said foreigners should not be allowed to buy and own condotels, tourist villas and tourism townhouses at this time. 

Thuan Phong

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.  

 
 

Other News

.
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 