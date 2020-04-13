Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/04/2020    15:17 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

vietnam soon implementing mobile money hinh 0

Mobile money will be piloted for small payments across Vietnam

The draft decisionis slated to be submitted to the prime minister this month. Previously, Directive No.11/CT-TTg dated March 4, 2020 on further actions to fight against COVID-19 also implied that mobile money should be put into practice as soon as possible.

Following a well-conceived cashless payment trajectory and ensuring its effective implementation is crucial in reaching the Vietnamese government’s target of building a cashless economy.

Mobile money has transformed the landscape of financial inclusion in developing and emerging market economies, leapfrogging the provision of formal banking services.

The size of the global mobile money market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2019 to $12 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7 per cent during the forecast period, cited from a MarketsandMarkets report.

Experts also state that mobile money could facilitate transactions, enable savings, credit products, and even simplify taxation for governments – all at scale and much faster than brick-and-mortar financial networks.

The adoption of mobile money and an adequate regulatory framework in Vietnam is getting extra support from the Vietnamese government. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has also encouraged financial inclusion, saying that the application of mobile money could generate economic growth of up to 0.5 per cent for countries.

 

According to the 2019 State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), digital transactions represented the majority of mobile money flows.

Here’s a particularly interesting statistic from the GSMA report: for every 100,000 adults in today’s world, there are 11 banks, 33 ATMs, and 228 mobile money agents.

With 290 live services across 95 countries and 372 million active accounts, mobile money is entering the mainstream in most markets where access to financial services is low. Also, 77 deployments worldwide have over a million active accounts (90-day) compared to 27 in 2014.

According to the report, mobile money services are especially available in 96 per cent of countries where less than a third of the population has an account at a formal financial institution. VIR

Competition in the mobile wallet sector is heating up

As competition in the mobile wallet sector is heating up with new operators, big names in the industry continue to step up their game in the race for dominance.

Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growth

Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.

 
 

Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With decade-low first-quarter growth, the fast and furious spread of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted high-profile international organisations to revise down their forecasts on Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth.

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The coronavirus public health emergency is presenting both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers to handle a pick-up in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s oil and gas inventories are over 90 percent higher than the required level, meeting the domestic petroleum consumption demand in the next few months, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The new regulations on social distancing will for sure have an added impact on some businesses, however, it is necessary to view the full picture in assessing the impact.

VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

In order to export $42 billion worth of products as planned, exports to China need to grow by 10 percent and to ASEAN by 9 percent to offset the decline in exports to the US and EU.

Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Digitalisation, automation, and transformation are impacting every industry, disrupting skills and creating new jobs, while manufacturing is the vanguard, with new roles appearing as fast as others become obsolete.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

VN motorbike market shows signs of saturation
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the motorbike registration fee has increased, consumers have become hesitant to buy new motorbikes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Derivatives market trading increases in March

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

PouYuen Vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggested the prime minister to suspend the operations of PouYuen Vietnam for three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.

PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

