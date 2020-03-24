Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 19:56:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19

 
 
25/03/2020    14:50 GMT+7

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Rice is packaged for export at the factory of the Song Hau Food Company in Can Tho city


In the document, Deputy General Director Mai Xuan Thanh said this is to implement a conclusion by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a meeting of the cabinet on ensuring food security in the context of the COVID-19. However, those shipments with customs registration forms completed before the stroke of that time will go as usual.

Provincial and municipal customs department need to intensify the fight against the smuggling of the food, the document said.

On March 18, PM Phuc presided over the meeting, during which he stressed food security must be ensured in a really firm way under any circumstance.

Rice is the main food for Vietnamese people, and also the country’s major hard currency earner. Last year, Vietnam exported 6.37 million tonnes of rice, earning 2.81 billion USD, an increase of 4.1 percent in volume but a decline of 8.4 percent in revenue compared to those a year earlier.

Rice export enjoys growth despite COVID-19

Rice is one of the rare commodities that is not being seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with both export volume and value increasing in the first two months of 2020.

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam exported 900,000 tonnes of rice worth 410 million USD in January-February, up 27 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

 

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association Do Ha Nam said COVID-19 has not affected Vietnam’s rice exports thanks to the country’s market diversification that means it does not have a heavy dependence on a single market.

Phan Xuan Que, General Director of the Vietnam Northern Food Corporation (VINAFOOD 1), expressed his optimism about the prospects of emerging markets in Africa.

In 2019, Vietnam earned 252.6 million USD from exporting 583,579 tonnes of rice to Ivory Coast, up 111 percent in volume and 61 percent in value compared to the previous year.

Ghana also imported 427,187 tonnes of rice worth 212.65 million USD from Vietnam.

This year, African countries are likely to increase rice imports from Vietnam, he said.

Another positive sign for rice businesses is the prices could surge due to strong demand from the Philippines and Malaysia.

Que said with the results from January-February, it is feasible for the rice industry to realise its target of grossing over 3 billion USD from shipping 6.7 million tonnes abroad this year.

Besides, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to create more competitive advantages for Vietnam’s rice exports to the EU once it takes effect and offers zero-percent tariffs./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, more people are buying things online or using shopping serviced.

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

E-commerce is one of the best solutions for woodwork enterprises to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to a sharp fall in demand.

Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

While most farm export items met with difficulties in the first months of the year, rice exports unexpectedly soared as the world increased its reserves.

Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed and promulgated Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1

Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 