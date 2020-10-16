Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/10/2020 16:38:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF

17/10/2020    16:34 GMT+7

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia which is forecasted to have positive growth this year, at 1.6 per cent and will reach 6.7 per cent by 2021.

This is revealed in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia which is forecasted to have positive growth this year, at 1.6 per cent and will reach 6.7 per cent by 2021.

IMF forecasts Vietnam's economy will rank fourth in Southeast Asia this year, surpassing Singapore and Malaysia.

Specifically, the country's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion, exceeding Singapore with $337.5 billion and Malaysia with $336.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Thailand's GDP will reach $509.2 billion this year, the Philippines $367.4 billion, and Indonesia $1.088 trillion.

For GDP per capita, the IMF forecasts that Vietnam's GDP per capita ranks sixth in ASEAN, reaching $3,497 per person this year, followed by the Philippines with $3,372, Laos $2,567, Cambodia $1,572 and Myanmar $1,332.

Overall, the average growth forecast for ASEAN-5 member countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam will decrease by 3.4 per cent, while that of Asian emerging and developing countries will decrease by 1.7 per cent.

 

China continues to be the only major economy expected to grow, reaching 1.9 per cent this year and up to 8.2 per cent by 2021. For the US, the IMF forecasts that the country's GDP will decrease by 4.3 per cent this year.

Economies of France, Italy, the UK and Spain are forecasted to decrease by about 10 per cent. For Europe, the figure is 8.3 per cent.

IMF revised the global GDP forecast to fall by 4.4 per cent this year, and will be up to 5.2 per cent by 2021.

The baseline projection assumes that social distancing will continue next year but will subsequently fade over time as vaccine coverage expands and therapies improve. Local transmission is assumed to be brought to low levels everywhere by the end of 2022.

"We were projecting a somewhat less severe though still deep recession this year, relative to our June forecast," said Gita Gopinath, IMF's economic counsellor and director of research.

“Moreover, recovery is not assured while the pandemic continues to spread. With renewed upticks in COVID-19 infections in places that had reduced local transmission to low levels, reopenings have paused, and targeted shutdowns are being reinstated. Economies everywhere face difficult paths back to pre-pandemic activity levels,” she noted.  VNS

Vietnam – economic star in Southeast Asia: online paper

Vietnam – economic star in Southeast Asia: online paper

The news website Yahoo News has run a story from The Motley Fool, which provides leading insight and analysis about stocks to help investors stay informed, commenting that Vietnam is an economic star in the Southeast Asian region.  

Vietnam and Southeast Asia to rebound in 2021 after muted first half of 2020

Vietnam and Southeast Asia to rebound in 2021 after muted first half of 2020

Most Southeast Asian economies were in the doldrums in the first half due to COVID-19 but are expected to spring back in 2021 by ICAEW.

 
 

Other News

.
M&amp;A activities signal promising fortunes
M&A activities signal promising fortunes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Although merger and acquisition levels dropped in 2020 across Vietnam, the prospect for such activities remain bright for next year as overseas investors look to local businesses in order to improve market access.

Online exports require professionalism
Online exports require professionalism
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

Real estate stocks await cash flow
Real estate stocks await cash flow
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Banks start to report business performance

ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As ASEAN chair this year, Vietnam is playing a crucial role in further cementing joint activities within the bloc via boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to Industry 4.0, which is sweeping throughout the region.

Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

A lot of real estate traders have missed opportunities to make huge profits because they decided to postpone purchasing plans, hoping that prices would decrease further.

The right structural adjustments help Vietnam achieve long-term growth aspirations
The right structural adjustments help Vietnam achieve long-term growth aspirations
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

No nation has escaped the threat of COVID-19 to lives and livelihoods, with many countries seeing cases resurge recently. 

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market
Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

A new government decree tightens conditions on the issuance of corporate bonds. However, before the decree came into effect, enterprises flooded the market with new issuances.

Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The equitization of state-owned enterprises must place more importance on the management experience of strategic investors.

Many hoteliers intend to divest capital due to heavy losses
Many hoteliers intend to divest capital due to heavy losses
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past eight months, hotel room tariffs have plunged and hotel room occupancy rates have remained low, forcing several hoteliers to divest capital with many financially weak hotels in the local market being put up for sale.

Salary increases in 2020 lowest in 10 years: survey
Salary increases in 2020 lowest in 10 years: survey
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Salaries increased by 6.5% this year at multinational companies (MNCs) and 5.2% at Vietnamese companies, and are forecast to increase by 7 per cent and 7.7% next year, according to the Talentnet – Mercer Total Remuneration Survey.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 16
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Public investment disbursement speeds up

Stable outlook expected for Vietnamese dong
Stable outlook expected for Vietnamese dong
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

While Vietnam is at risk of being listed as currency manipulator by the US, such a risk appears low, as the US will likely continue to reduce its dependence on Chinese exports by reorganizing its supply chain with other partners.

The Vietnamese brain will decide
The Vietnamese brain will decide
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal
Thai billionaire, European brewer lose money in Sabeco investment deal
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

The Sabeco price has seen a strong recovery in the last half a year, but is still at a low price. Both Thai billionaire and the big brewer Heineken have lost money because of the drop in Sabeco share price.

Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction
Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Further clarifying the legal framework for infrastructure development via wider participation of private investors is expected to help the country attract more funding into the industry.

Vietnam banking sector to suffer in 2020 before rebounding in 2021
Vietnam banking sector to suffer in 2020 before rebounding in 2021
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Fitch Solutions expected credit growth to weaken to 7% in 2020 from 13.7% in 2019, but the growth is predicted to pick up to 12% one year later.

Realising revised growth ambitions
Realising revised growth ambitions
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam’s fourthquarter economic outlook is brighter on the back of a rise in domestic consumption and public investment.

State firms more resilient than foreign, Vietnamese private companies: survey
State firms more resilient than foreign, Vietnamese private companies: survey
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Business resilience is highly correlated with level of digitisation, the Business Pandemic Resilience Diagnostic conducted by Grant Thornton...

Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam is home to 32,539 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of a combined US$381 billion, of which US$233 billion has been fully disbursed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 