Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 13:01:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July

 
 
05/06/2020    11:53 GMT+7

The threshold would now be raised from VND9 million (US$389) per month to VND11 million (US$475).

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly has allowed the increase of the monthly tax-free threshold from July 1 in a move to make the cost of living match inflation.

 Vietnam’s new taxable personal income threshold to take effect from July. 

Accordingly, the threshold will be raised from VND9 million (US$389) per month to VND11 million (US$475).

Additionally, the family circumstance-based deduction for each dependent of a taxpayer will also be increased from VND3.6 million (US$155.42) per month to VND4.4 million (US$189.96).

Under the existing legislation, a reduction based on family circumstances means a sum of money deductible from pre-tax income.

With the new threshold in place, incomes of more than 1 million people will no longer be taxable.

 

Those having paid income tax based on the previous standard deduction would be refunded by the end of this year.

With this adjustment, an individual with income of less than VND20 million (US$863.44) and one dependent would have to pay tax of VND230,000 (US$9.93), 48% less than the amount paid currently, while those with higher income would be subjected to a 7% reduction in tax amount.

In 2019, over 6.88 million people paid personal income tax of a combined VND79.2 trillion (US$3.41 billion). The figure would be reduced to VND68.92 trillion (US$2.97 billion), down 13% year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance has estimated.

The ministry expected a higher disposable income as a result of the adjustment would encourage household consumption and spur economic growth. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

 
 

Other News

.
Traceability is challenge for Viet Nam's handicraft exports to EU
Traceability is challenge for Viet Nam's handicraft exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts have said that traceability is a challenge for Vietnam to boost export handicraft products to the EU in the future.

Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country. 

Domestic market could be engine for Vietnamese enterprises' growth
Domestic market could be engine for Vietnamese enterprises' growth
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

If enterprises can exploit the domestic market well, they will be able to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, analysts say.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 5
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

High mobility and recovery to boost Vietnam economy 

Charges proposed for gas emitters
Charges proposed for gas emitters
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A plan for collecting an emission-related fee in Vietnam will require the relevant ministries to speed up work.

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

In recent years the life insurance market in Viet Nam has seen an increasing number of claim payouts. Recently Korean life insurance company, Hanwha...

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is compiling a draft decree on lowering the registration fees of locally assembled or manufactured autos by 50% until the end of this year and will consult other ministries before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Vietnamese government intends to meet 80% of its domestic pharmaceutical demand through local drug manufacturers.

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 crisis may prevent Vietnam from its plan to have 1 million businesses by the end of 2020.

Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Farming communities in South East Asia are embracing online selling for the first time during lockdown.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 