Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 11:54:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products

28/09/2020    11:48 GMT+7

E-stamps will be used for imported tobacco and alcohol products that are subjected to excise taxes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

 

The ministry is gathering opinion for the draft circular about printing, issuing and managing e-stamping. Individuals and firms that import tobacco and alcohol products must use e-stamping, a computer-based application with information about the products that can be searched on the state agencies' websites.


According to Decree 67 issued in 2013, all cigarette packs must have one stamp so that when it is opened, the stamp is torn. Similar rules are issued for alcohol products in the Decree 105 issued in 2017.

For imported tobacco products, firms must stamp the products at their factories before releasing the products to the market. Importers of alcohol products must take responsibility for the stamping process and released products.

Customers can easily search for product information such as the tax code, name of manufacturer, importer, date of import, type of product on the websites of the General Department of Customs. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Mobile money regulations explained
Mobile money regulations explained
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As businesses in Vietnam race to provide financial services for the unbanked and underbanked population through various fintech solutions, the Vietnamese government is closely following this industry trend 

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The decision on allowing car manufacturers to extend the luxury tax payment deadline will help them maintain cash flow amid the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulate demand.

Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many hotels in Hanoi’s Old Quarter area are for sale due to big losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated
Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Dong Tam Group held an inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the Long An International Port in Tan Lap commune, Can Giuoc district, the southern province of Long An on September 26.

Bright prospects for fisheries sector in final quarter
Bright prospects for fisheries sector in final quarter
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic could provide a good opportunity for the Vietnamese fisheries sector to increase its share in oversea markets, especially with foreign rivals engulfed by lockdowns or other forms of restrictions, experts have said.

Vietnam’s participation in the global value chain
Vietnam’s participation in the global value chain
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The ratio of Vietnamese goods imported and used as input materials by foreign countries is decreasing, while the ratio of Vietnam’s import of input materials to produce goods for end-consumption is increasing. 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake
Investors seeking piece of PPP cake
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

With the issuance of the ground-breaking Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, private groups have voiced expectations for future guiding decrees, requesting to extend the risk-sharing mechanism to completed and ongoing projects.

Investors lose billions of VND in financial scams
Investors lose billions of VND in financial scams
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Under the guise of e-commerce apps, financial scams have been emerging, causing losses of billions of dong for people.

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Airlines reinventing the skies for agricultural business lines
Airlines reinventing the skies for agricultural business lines
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

While many of the worlds’ aircraft have been grounded throughout the pandemic, local airlines have found ways to support Vietnam’s agricultural export businesses in the wake of sky-high freight charges.

Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months
Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

By September 20 the total amount of foreign investment capital in new and existing projects through adjustment, capital contribution, and share purchases reached a figure of over US$21 billion, equal to 81.1% from last year’s corresponding period.

Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains
Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Contrary to all predictions, modern convenience stores and supermarkets, with powerful financial capability, have not led to the closure of traditional household-run groceries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Textile FDI down but poised for strong growth: experts

Green shoots for economic performance prospects
Green shoots for economic performance prospects
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Amid the current health crisis, Vietnam’s economy has shown its resilience over past months.

Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

The decline in the number of visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many investors to sell their hotels.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnamese exports to US market enjoy vigorous growth

Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

 The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 