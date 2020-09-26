Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products

E-stamps will be used for imported tobacco and alcohol products that are subjected to excise taxes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry is gathering opinion for the draft circular about printing, issuing and managing e-stamping. Individuals and firms that import tobacco and alcohol products must use e-stamping, a computer-based application with information about the products that can be searched on the state agencies' websites.



According to Decree 67 issued in 2013, all cigarette packs must have one stamp so that when it is opened, the stamp is torn. Similar rules are issued for alcohol products in the Decree 105 issued in 2017.



For imported tobacco products, firms must stamp the products at their factories before releasing the products to the market. Importers of alcohol products must take responsibility for the stamping process and released products.



Customers can easily search for product information such as the tax code, name of manufacturer, importer, date of import, type of product on the websites of the General Department of Customs. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews